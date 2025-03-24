NewJeans vs ADOR: NJZ files objection to court ruling blocking independent activities; retrial set to follow

NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans) has officially filed an objection to a court ruling that upheld an injunction requested by their agency, ADOR, as per NewsView. This injunction prohibits the group from participating in independent activities, including signing advertising contracts outside of their contract with ADOR. The decision, made by the Seoul Central District Court on March 21, 2025, sided with ADOR, a subsidiary of the global entertainment giant HYBE.

The court's ruling aims to maintain ADOR's control over the group and restrict their ability to engage in activities independently. As the group members of NJZ filed an objection, now the Seoul court has to arrange a retrial to solve this matter.

The court's decision to side with ADOR was based on the finding that NewJeans did not provide sufficient evidence to prove that the agency had violated the terms of their exclusive contract. The ruling confirmed ADOR's role as the exclusive agency for NewJeans, stopping the group from taking on independent projects. According to the Seoul court, the materials submitted by the K-Pop all-girl group did not conclusively show that ADOR had failed to meet their contractual obligations.

In response to this, NewJeans made a statement via their social media channels. The group announced their intent to dispute the court's decision, revealing their plans to file an objection and submit additional supporting materials. They expressed their determination to continue fighting for their ability to engage in independent activities and protect their professional freedom.

This legal dispute has sparked significant debate within the K-pop entertainment industry and among netizens. The case has even drawn reactions from prominent figures in South Korea's music associations. Choi Kwang Ho, secretary general of the KMCA (Korea Music Content Association), criticized NJZ, suggesting that while disputes between artists and their agencies are not unusual, they should always be addressed within the boundaries of the contract. He stressed that such issues should be resolved in line with democratic principles and should not go beyond- the International media.

With NewJeans now officially filing their objection, both parties (the Group and ADOR) will have the opportunity to present further evidence and arguments. The outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching implications for how K-pop agencies and artists navigate their contractual relationships, particularly in terms of balancing agency control and artist independence.