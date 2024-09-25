NMIXX to script history as FIRST ever K-pop artist to grace Billboard Latin Music week on October 16; Details

NMIXX is set to script history as the first K-pop artist to participate in the prestigious Billboard Latin Music Week, taking place in Miami, Florida, on October 16, 2024. JYP Entertainment announced on September 25th that the dynamic girl group will be attending the event, marking a groundbreaking moment in K-pop history. The event, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, is the largest gathering of the Latin music industry, and NMIXX’s participation is sure to spark a wave of excitement and cultural collaboration.

Leila Cobo, Chief Content Officer at Billboard, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to have NMIXX as the first K-pop artist to participate in Billboard Latin Music Week. The group’s energy will enrich the event and create a new platform for cultural exchange between music genres.”

As the event draws nearer, excitement builds around the panel discussion NMIXX will participate in, focusing on the intersection of K-pop and Latin music. Given the global rise of both genres, the inclusion of NMIXX signifies an important moment of cultural fusion, where the infectious energy of K-pop meets the vibrant rhythms of Latin music.

Since its debut in 2022, NMIXX has quickly established itself as a powerhouse girl group with a reputation for delivering strong live performances and eye-catching choreography. The six-member group; Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, has steadily climbed the charts with hits like their latest release, See That?, which recently broke into the top 20 on Melon’s Top 100 chart.

Their participation in Billboard Latin Music Week comes at an exciting time for the group, as they prepare for their second fan concert, NMIXX CHANGE UP: MIXX LAB, from October 4 to 6 at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena. The concert will give fans the chance to create new memories with their idols just before NMIXX jets off to Miami for their historic appearance.

With their third extended play Fe3O4: Stick Out and title track See That? making a mark on the charts, NMIXX is on their way to solidify their status as global music icons. Their upcoming performance at Billboard Latin Music Week will undoubtedly elevate their influence, and fans across the world are eager to witness this extraordinary cultural crossover.

