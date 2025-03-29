Seo Kang Joon’s Undercover High School hits new rating milestone ahead of finale, Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts stays on top
Seo Kang Joon’s Undercover High School hits a new rating milestone before its finale, while Park Hyung Sik’s Buried Hearts holds the top spot with impressive nationwide viewership.
Viewers are experiencing a mixture of joy and sorrow as the end of the well-liked MBC action-comedy drama Undercover High School draws near. Nielsen Korea reports that episode 11, which was broadcast on March 28, had a remarkable countrywide TRP of 6.0 per cent, suggesting an impressive rise.
As Jung Hae Seong (played by Seo Kang Joon) dealt with a dilemma that would change her life, the most recent episode was tense. In a startling incident that sent the TRP rating to a peak of 10.3 per cent, his escort car wrecked after he was falsely accused of Director Kim's murder. As per Nielsen Korea, Undercover High School drama covers a strong 2.2 per cent rating among the 2049 demographic, a critical indicator of popularity among younger viewers.
The storyline has reached a fever pitch, with Jung Hae Seong racing to reveal the truth behind his father’s mysterious death while fighting against false accusations. Fans are eagerly awaiting the climactic final episode, scheduled to air tonight March 29, 2025, (Saturday), at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).
The competition for viewers is extremely intense. The Friday–Saturday drama slot is dominated by SBS's Buried Hearts, which boasts an outstanding 11.7 per cent nationwide rating and 11.9 per cent in urban areas. The show’s wide appeal is demonstrated by its peak rating of 12.9 per cent, while the 2049 demographic registered a strong 3.1 per cent.
Buried Hearts continues to perform well. Episode 11, which aired on March 28, matched its previous success with 11.7 per cent nationwide and 11.9 per cent in urban regions. With a peak viewership of 12.9 per cent and a 2049 rating of 3.1 per cent, it solidified its position as the top weekend drama.
Viewers remain on the edge of their seats as Undercover High School approaches its conclusion. Will Hae Seong reveal the truth and prove his innocence? Don’t miss tonight’s thrilling finale. As the race for the title of best weekend drama continues, Buried Hearts will return tonight, Saturday, March 29, at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).
