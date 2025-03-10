Undercover High School and lead star Seo Kang Joon top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts

Undercover High School secured #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama and actor list of the week, as per Good Data Corporation’s latest report. The drama's lead, Seo Kang Joon, impressed viewers with his acting and took the top spot on weekly list of actors that generated the most buzz, surpassing Buried Hearts' Park Hyung Sik. The ranking is based on the data collected from news articles, online communities, videos, and social media and blog posts about K-dramas.

Besides Seo Kang Joon, Undercover High School's female lead, Jin Ki Joo, also featured on the top 10 buzzworthy actors' list, at no. 8. Notably, the drama marks the return of Seo Kang Joon after a hiatus of 3 years and is his first collaboration with the actress. Their chaotic chemistry won over viewers, making it a beloved part of the plot. The action comedy series is followed by Park Hyung Sik's revenge thriller Buried Hearts at no. 2 in both drama and actor list.

Another K-drama that premiered in the same month, My Dearest Nemesis, held strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook ranking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list. Friendly Rivalry's Hyeri broke into the list to become the third-most buzzworthy actor of the week. The latest Netflix K-drama release, The Potato Lab, ranked No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin ranking No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list. Several other Feb-March releases, including For Eagle Brothers, The Witch, Mother and Mom and KICKKICKKICKKICK also feature in the top 10 list.

Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

MBC's Undercover High School SBS's Buried Hearts tvN's My Dearest Nemesis tvN's The Potato Lab KBS2's For Eagle Brothers Channel A's The Witch KBS2's Cinderella Game KBS2's My Merry Marriage ENA Mother and Mom KBS2's KICKKICKKICKKICK

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week: