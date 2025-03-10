Undercover High School and lead star Seo Kang Joon top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts
With the release of the latest episode of Undercover High School, it continued its reign over this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors.
Undercover High School secured #1 ranking in the most buzzworthy drama and actor list of the week, as per Good Data Corporation’s latest report. The drama's lead, Seo Kang Joon, impressed viewers with his acting and took the top spot on weekly list of actors that generated the most buzz, surpassing Buried Hearts' Park Hyung Sik. The ranking is based on the data collected from news articles, online communities, videos, and social media and blog posts about K-dramas.
Besides Seo Kang Joon, Undercover High School's female lead, Jin Ki Joo, also featured on the top 10 buzzworthy actors' list, at no. 8. Notably, the drama marks the return of Seo Kang Joon after a hiatus of 3 years and is his first collaboration with the actress. Their chaotic chemistry won over viewers, making it a beloved part of the plot. The action comedy series is followed by Park Hyung Sik's revenge thriller Buried Hearts at no. 2 in both drama and actor list.
Another K-drama that premiered in the same month, My Dearest Nemesis, held strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook ranking No. 4 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list. Friendly Rivalry's Hyeri broke into the list to become the third-most buzzworthy actor of the week. The latest Netflix K-drama release, The Potato Lab, ranked No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin ranking No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list. Several other Feb-March releases, including For Eagle Brothers, The Witch, Mother and Mom and KICKKICKKICKKICK also feature in the top 10 list.
Top 10 K-dramas that generated the most buzz this week:
- MBC's Undercover High School
- SBS's Buried Hearts
- tvN's My Dearest Nemesis
- tvN's The Potato Lab
- KBS2's For Eagle Brothers
- Channel A's The Witch
- KBS2's Cinderella Game
- KBS2's My Merry Marriage
- ENA Mother and Mom
- KBS2's KICKKICKKICKKICK
Top 10 K-drama actors that generated the most buzz this week:
- Seo Kang Joon (Undercover High School)
- Park Hyung Sik (Buried Hearts)
- Hyeri (Friendly Rivalry)
- Moon Ga Young (My Dearest Nemesis)
- Choi Hyun Wook (My Dearest Nemesis)
- Kang Tae Oh (The Potato Lab)
- Lee Sun Bin (The Potato Lab)
- Jin Ki Joo (Undercover High School)
- Jung Su Bin (Friendly Rivalry)
- Kim Hye Soo (Unmasked)
