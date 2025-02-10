Did Jun Hyun Moo 'confirm' May wedding with announcer Hong Ju Yeon? Star MC addresses love story amid raging rumors

Popular television personality Jun Hyun Moo has finally broken his silence on the rumors surrounding his relationship with announcer Hong Ju Yeon, playfully addressing speculation and 'confirming' a May wedding. His witty response to the ongoing buzz has left fans both entertained and even more curious about his romantic status.

On the February 9 broadcast of KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror, Jun Hyun Moo found himself at the center of friendly teasing from his fellow cast members. The rumors began after a leaked photo showed him dining with Hong Ju Yeon and other announcers, sparking widespread speculation. As soon as co-host Um Ji In mentioned having a scoop on him, Jun Hyun Moo feigned nervousness and jokingly asked, "Who leaked it?"

The teasing continued with Kim Sook playfully suggesting that the other two people in the photo were merely 'decoys' to divert attention from his alleged romance. Park Myung Soo escalated the humor by pointing out that Jun Hyun Moo looked too happy in the leaked picture, declaring, "Even your teeth were fully visible - it’s real! There’s even talk that you’re already in a common-law marriage". Lee Kyung Kyu chimed in, taking the jokes a step further by exclaiming, "I heard there’s already a child involved!"

Adding to the amusement, Jun Hyun Moo showed his fondness for Hong Ju Yeon during a segment where she was critiqued by Um Ji In during a radio broadcast rehearsal. Defending her, he responded, "You made her feel intimidated". His further observation that they both wore their headphones the same way led him to dramatically exclaim, "That gave me chills!"

The lighthearted speculation reached its peak when Park Myung Soo jokingly suggested that Jun Hyun Moo should host his wedding at the hotel where chef Shin Jong Chul works. Jun Hyun Moo, visibly exasperated but still playing along, shared, "Even my mom called, asking if I was really getting married in March. Chuu even called to congratulate me!" However, when Park Myung Soo proposed adjusting the timeline, Jun Hyun Moo gave in and humorously agreed, "Fine, let's say it’s in May".

Chef Shin Jong Chul joined in on the fun, offering to prepare a special wedding menu for Jun Hyun Moo, while Kim Sook quipped, "Next thing we know, there’ll be articles about you signing a contract with a wedding hall". With a resigned laugh, Jun Hyun Moo responded, "That sounds about right".

Despite Jun Hyun Moo’s playful 'confirmation', the situation remains a running joke, with no official statement confirming or denying any real wedding plans. The episode has only heightened curiosity about his relationship with Hong Ju Yeon, leaving fans eager to see how this humorous saga unfolds next.