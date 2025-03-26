Choo Sung Hoon breaks silence over claims of covering Kim Sae Ron’s funeral costs amid Kim Soo Hyun's dating row

Physical: 100 star Choo Sung Hoon has been falsely linked to covering the funeral expenses of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. According to OSEN reports on March 26, 2025, the TV personality and martial artist was not involved in the actress' financial arrangements. Beyond their previous appearance on the Channel A variety show Trust Me and Follow Me: City Fisherman – Palau Special, Choo Sung Hoon and Kim Sae Ron had no personal ties.

A representative from Choo Sung Hoon's agency, Bonboo Entertainment, shared with OSEN, "It is entirely untrue that Mr Choo Sung-hoon fully supported the funeral expenses of the deceased; this is fake news."

The representative further shares, "Mr Choo Sung Hoon has previously appeared as a guest on the same entertainment program as the deceased during her lifetime. However, they only met once on the program and did not continue any significant relationship or friendship."

The false story, which claimed that Choo Sung Hoon had willingly covered the funeral costs, first circulated via several YouTube channels and online forums. According to this story, he acted out of paternal affection. As Kim Soo Hyun's dating scandal intensified, Choo Sung Hoon's sorrow over the death of Kim Sae Ron prompted him to fully finance the ceremony, as Allkpop previously revealed.

The tragic passing of Kim Sae Ron at the young age of 24 sent shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry. As fans and media sought answers, speculation about her struggles and the circumstances surrounding her death intensified. Fans started questioning that when Kim Sae Ron was entangled in such a financial crisis, then who paid for her funeral process?

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae Ron was found deceased at her apartment, the same day as her ex-boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday. On February 17, 2025, a memorial service was held at the Funeral Hall of Seoul Asan Medical Center, located in Pungnap-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul. The ceremony was led by her younger siblings, actors Kim Aron and Kim Ye Ron, who took on the role of principal mourners.

Many celebrities from the field of entertainment came to lend their support. Woo Bin, Choi Hyun Wook, Han So Hee, Won Bin, Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun were among those present at the funeral service. Jang Sung Kyu, a television personality, joined the condolences. Actor Won Bin's wife, Lee Na Young, paid respect to the deceased by sending a bouquet. Famous individuals such as Cha Eun Woo, Seo Ye Ji, IU, Gong Myung, Kim Bo Ra, and the members of the K-pop group FT Island also brought wreaths.