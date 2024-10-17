Jeon Jong Seo unfollows alleged hater of Hyeri amid backlash; Full controversy involving Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol EXPLAINED

The ongoing drama surrounding South Korean celebrities Jeon Jong Seo, Hyeri, Han So Hee, and Ryu Jun Yeol has taken another twist. As of October 16, actress Jeon Jong Seo unfollowed an Instagram account linked to anti-Hyeri comments following massive backlash. Here’s a breakdown of the situation and the key moments involved.

Jeon Jong Seo noticed following alleged anti-Hyeri account on Instagram

The controversy initially erupted when an Instagram account named @catsaretheavengers, one of the few followed by Jeon Jong Seo, left disparaging comments on Hyeri’s posts. These comments referenced Hyeri's relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol and hinted at comparisons with Han So Hee. Remarks such as "Even with your sister, you couldn't match up to Ryu..." and "You must have enjoyed the sudden surge in likes thanks to Han So Hee, although they’ve all disappeared now" drew attention to their hostile tone.

The situation escalated when some netizens noticed that @catsaretheavengers had used a profile picture previously posted by Han So Hee on her public account. Given Jeon Jong Seo’s close friendship with Han So Hee, netizens quickly began to speculate whether the account might belong to Han So Hee herself or someone within her close circle. Meanwhile, Jeon Jong Seo’s label stated, “It’s hard to verify the facts because it deals with her private life.”

Advertisement

Han So Hee’s alleged involvement: A burner account?

The situation took a dramatic turn when netizens began to accuse Han So Hee of using a burner account to leave hateful comments about Hyeri. The profile picture used by @catsaretheavengers, an image of Saturn, was previously shared by Han So Hee on her personal Instagram, leading to speculation that the actress herself might be behind the account.

In response to the accusations, Han So Hee’s agency, 9Ato Entertainment, issued a statement denying any connection to the account. However, the statement's phrasing raised eyebrows. The initial denial was brief, simply stating that Han So Hee had nothing to do with the account. However, the agency later revised the statement to include a commitment to take "legal responsibility" if it was found otherwise. This change in wording led some fans to question the sincerity of the denial and added to the mystery surrounding the situation.

Advertisement

Linking incident to Hyeri, Han So Hee, and Ryu Jun Yeol dating controversy

The controversy was further complicated by the dating history involving Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. Earlier, in November 2023, Han So Hee landed in a transition love controversy after rumors arose that her then-boyfriend Ryu Jun Yeol ‘left’ his ex-girlfriend Hyeri for the My Name star. Amid the chaotic situation, things became complicated when both actresses got caught in a social media row.

This backdrop of rumored romantic ties added fuel to the fire when the hate comments on Hyeri’s Instagram were interpreted as a jab at her past relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. The account’s references to Han So Hee’s popularity and endorsement deals created a narrative of rivalry, with Hyeri seemingly pitted against Han So Hee. Whether or not there is any real animosity between the two actresses remains unproven.

Jeon Jong Seo's role and subsequent unfollow

Advertisement

Amid the backlash, Jeon Jong Seo’s social media activity came under scrutiny. The actress, known for her selective Instagram following, only 19 accounts at the time, appeared to endorse the troll account by following it. Following public outcry and media coverage, she quietly unfollowed @catsaretheavengers on October 16, reducing her following list from 19 to 18.

This move did little to quell the controversy. Instead, it prompted even more questions: Was Jeon Jong Seo aware of the account’s activity before following it, or was this a case of accidental association? Some netizens believe her unfollowing of the account indicates an attempt to distance herself from the drama, while others suspect she may have known the account owner personally.

Meanwhile, Hyeri has remained silent on the matter, choosing not to address the allegations or the inflammatory comments. Some netizens have interpreted this as a sign of her desire to stay out of the drama, while others feel she should speak out to clear the air.

ALSO READ: Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo show sizzling chemistry in teaser PICs for noir thriller drama Project Y