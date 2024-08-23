Follow Kar Lo Yaar Review: Uorfi Javed's reality show is so unfiltered and messy that one feels guilty as charged for actually enjoying

Plot:

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is Prime Video’s Unscripted Original series directed by Sandeep Kukreja, focusing on the life of media personality Uorfi Javed. It tries to show the social media influencer's constant effort to stay relevant in the digital world. As viewers, you get a sneak into her chaotic life and also understand her struggle to remain relevant in a world where trends change with the blink of an eye. The reality series comprises of 9, quite fun episodes of about 30 minutes each. As Uorfi Javed tries to say in the series, it's pretty much like an Indian equivalent of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

What works for Follow Kar Lo Yaar:

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is quite a guilty pleasure. It is exactly the kind of show that people would ask you to stay away from, only to watch it secretly when no one's around. It is raw, unfiltered, controversial and has just the right amount of masala to have you tuned-in. Uorfi is certainly a very interesting personality. She's not the kind of person who wants to be in everyone's good books. She has her share of haters too but what makes her fascinating is her quest to be the center of attention, be it for the right or the wrong reasons. Opinions about her don't dictate her decisions and choices. In a way, she is a person you'd wish to be, in world where most of ones actions are commanded or dictated by societal norms and the phrase we hear time and again, 'Log kya kahenge' (What will people say).

What doesn't work for Follow Kar Lo Yaar:

Follow Kar Lo Yaar though pitched as an unscripted reality show, has several scripted and heavily staged elements. Not that it's necessarily bad, just that it isn't completely authentic. It falls into the category of shows that you watch, not expecting anything pathbreaking or clutterbreaking but the shows that you watch when you are in search of something saucy, messy, controversial, bitchy and entertaining. The show could also do with a little more polishedness, for a better flow. Apart from that, the show delivers on what it promises.

Watch the Follow Kar Lo Yaar Trailer

Performances in Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Since Follow Kar Lo Yaar is pitched as an unfiltered reality show, there's no metric to judge the performances. Yes, Uorfi is a really interesting and fascinating person and it can be said without an iota of doubt that she can run a show like this on her able shoulders. There are a few fun cameos to watch out for.

Final Verdict of Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Follow Kar Lo Yaar is a fun account of the daily happenings in Uorfi Javed's eventful life. It is just as promised - messy, controversial and entertaining. Most importantly it is bingeable, although the final output could be more polished and better edited.

You can watch Uorfi: Follow Kar Lo Yaar, now streaming on Prime Video.

