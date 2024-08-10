Uorfi Javed's show Follow Kar Lo Yaar's first teaser gives glimpse of ‘real’ her; to release on August 23: Watch

Prime Video has announced the release date for its highly anticipated web series Follow Kar Lo Yaar, starring the bold and unfiltered Uorfi Javed. Mark your calendars for August 23, when the show will finally premiere. The first teaser of the show has also been released and it offers an intriguing look into the ‘real Uorfi,’ promising fans an in-depth exploration of the social media sensation. Get ready for an exciting reveal and a deeper connection with Uorfi Javed like never before!

Prime Video has officially announced the release date of Follow Kar Lo Yaar, starring social media sensation Uorfi Javed. The series, which will premiere on August 23, was recently teased with a compelling promo where Uorfi herself reveals the launch date. This unscripted series dives deep into Uorfi's dynamic life, exploring her journey through controversies, trolling, and fame. Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Kar Lo Yaar consists of nine episodes and offers a raw and unfiltered look at Javed, who was one of Asia's top internet personalities in 2022.

In the release date announcement video from Prime Video, Uorfi Javed addresses various criticisms she faces. She remarks that people label her as an attention seeker for her bold fashion choices and public behavior, and also use terms like 'chapri' and 'sadak-chhap' to describe her. Uorfi responds, "They are absolutely right. I don't blame them. People can't handle seeing someone else's success. Honestly, sounds like a 'them' problem."

She added, "Besides being all over social media, I am also a boss." The social media star invites viewers to learn more about her true self by watching the show, stating, “Who is the real Uorfi? If you have the courage to find out, I'll show you.”

The web series offers an in-depth look at Uorfi Javed’s raw and authentic life, tracing her rise to fame through her unconventional social media posts. It provides a key insight into her personal life, including her dynamic family relationships. The series explores the realities behind social media fame, going beyond the glitz and glamour to reveal the true essence of her journey.

Amazon Prime Video’s original web series is directed by Sandeep Kukreja. The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions, with Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes overseeing the project.

