Follow Kar Lo Yaar Trailer Out: Uorfi Javed wants to be India’s Kim Kardashian, wishes to dance like Janhvi Kapoor and Nora Fatehi; WATCH

After taking the internet by storm with her unique dressing sense, Uorfi Javed has come up with an unscripted show that will showcase her unfiltered, unabashed self. The show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar will premiere on August 23. Hours ago, the makers dropped the official trailer of the nine-episode series giving the audience a peek into the Sandeep Kukreja directorial.

The official Instagram handle of Prime Video shared the trailer of Uorfi Javed’s upcoming web show. Dropping the bomb, they penned, “On the internet vs off the internet, witness the chaos up close! #FollowKarLoYaarOnPrime, Aug 23.”

Take a look:

The trailer opens with Uorfi declaring that either she would die, or she would make the world mad. As the video shows glimpses of her fashionable life, she also stated “I will put dog’s sh*t on my face” to look young as she underwent a beauty treatment. Then appears her younger sister Asfi Javed who stated that her diva sister is very cool and broad-minded. Uorfi also shared her business plan of having a unicorn in the next five years.

The trailer revealed that her mother Zakia Sultana is also part of the show. She mentioned that her house runs with her famous daughter’s money. Well, this didn’t go well with the other sister Urusa Javed who quipped that even though they work she feels that others don’t respect the fact. Then comes the part that the world hasn’t seen yet. The sisters indulge in catfights concerning their lives and the traumatic past they have. Evidently, Uorfi doesn’t want to talk about her childhood.

Advertisement

As we dive deep, we see her younger sister Dolly Javed stating “This is not a conventional family” adding that it’s a crazy one. From going under the knife to get a boob job to desiring an hourglass figure and dancing like Janhvi Kapoor and Noor Fatehi, she bares it all. Uorfi also confidently stated that she will become India’s next Kim Kardashian. The video also features her B-town friend, actress Sanya Malhotra, Orry, and other popular personalities.

To delve into the life of Uorfi Javed and her family, the audience will have to tune in to Prime Video from August 23, 2024.

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed's show Follow Kar Lo Yaar's first teaser gives glimpse of ‘real’ her; to release on August 23: Watch