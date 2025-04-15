Seo Ye Ji says she 'pretends to be fine' amid resurfaced gaslighting controversy and Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Seo Ye Ji was under heavy scrutiny back in 2012 due to school bullying and other allegations. Due to that, she had to take a break from entertainment activities. The actress recently made her first variety appearance after 8 long years and then took up a self-parody project, where she addressed all the unfounded claims against her through humor. Following that, she made a cryptic post on social media, generating buzz, as reported by K-media Sports Seoul on April 14.

On April 14, actress Seo Ye Ji garnered attention by posting a cryptic message on her social media. It indirectly expressed her emotional state regarding all the hate she had received in the past due to her 2021 controversies, as well as due to her name being dragged into the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating scandal. Her post read, “Don’t treat me carelessly just because I pretend to be fine."

Previously, on her variety show appearance last month, she opened up about the mental pressure she sustained following the intense scrutiny of fans and netizens. The Eve actress admitted, "Sometimes I receive a lot of stress from misconceptions that spread even when I’ve said nothing at all." The comment particularly held more value as it came after her facing accusations of being one of the "concubines" of Kim Soo Hyun while he dated a minor, Kim Sae Ron.

Following that, in Seo Ye Ji's latest Coupang Play show, SNL Korea Season 7, she did several skits parodying the scandals she was embroiled in. In the opening of the show, she joked, “I’m going to gaslight the SNL crew into making this fun,” referring to her gaslighting scandal. In the skit Eve's Hair Salon, Seo Ye Ji played a salon director.

When YouTuber Kim Won Hoon mentioned his stiff neck, she froze briefly before responding with, “It’s just firm,” humorously referencing her past nickname Kim Ttak-ttak, which hinted at her alleged dominating behavior.

