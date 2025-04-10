Kim Soo Hyun hires author identification experts to review authenticity of 'sleep next to you' text to minor Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in controversy following the dating scandal involving Kim Sae Ron and has since been under intense public scrutiny. On April 9, 2025, the Trubaum Research Centre revealed that Kim Soo Hyun's team has hired specialists to conduct an Author Identification Assessment.

This process will evaluate the authenticity of the 2026 text messages shared by Garosero (HOVERLAB) by comparing them with 'I want to sleep next to you' and 'Hugs and Kisses' messages from 2016, as well as texts Kim Soo Hyun sent to his acquaintances in 2025.

But what exactly is an Author Identification Assessment? It is a strategic linguistic evaluation used to determine whether documents or messages written at different times were composed by the same person or if they have been fabricated. The process involves qualitative analysis of how often certain phrases, speech patterns, and word placements appear across the texts. It examines 18 key linguistic features and calculates the average frequency of each. By studying an individual’s unique writing style, this method identifies whether a message or document aligns with their linguistic pattern.

According to Koreaboo, the Trubaum Research Centre found no major differences between the messages exchanged between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2018 and the sample messages provided by Kim Soo Hyun’s side. These samples included actual messages he sent to his acquaintances in 2025. The analysis showed a 92 percent probability that all the messages were written by the same person — Kim Soo Hyun.

A recent report by the Trubaum Research Centre also revealed key findings in the ongoing controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and minor Kim Sae Ron. The research firm identified statistically significant differences in writing and usage of words between the 2016 messages and Kim Soo Hyun’s verified messages from 2025. The analysis found a 95 percent chance that the 2016 messages weren’t written by Kim Soo Hyun.

These findings come in response to claims made by Garosero, which previously released those intimate text messages allegedly exchanged between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2016, aiming to support rumors that the two were in a relationship while Kim Sae Ron was in high school.

