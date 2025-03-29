Kim Soo Hyun's alleged private texts to minor Kim Sae Ron in 2018 authentic? Netizens claim to have found ‘evidence’

The ongoing dispute surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron has intensified following new revelations from the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. The channel, which has been working closely with Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family, recently disclosed a series of private KakaoTalk messages between the two actors.

The alleged conversations, which took place in April 2018, have drawn major attention due to the age gap between the two; at the time, Kim Soo Hyun was 30 years old, while Kim Sae Ron was only 17. These messages have reignited discussions regarding the nature of their relationship, with many questioning whether their interactions were appropriate. While some see the messages as proof of a close bond, others have pointed out elements of the exchanges that could be interpreted as problematic or suggestive.

The chat logs, reportedly covering conversations from April 2 to April 16, 2018, have sparked controversy due to their tone and content. Among the most heavily discussed messages is an exchange from April 13, 2018, in which Kim Soo Hyun allegedly messaged Kim Sae Ron, stating that he had taken off all his clothes while doing laundry. He then humorously compared himself to a Dragon Ball character.

Many netizens found this particular message inappropriate, considering Kim Sae Ron was still a minor at the time. Some critics argue that Kim Soo Hyun's choice of words could be interpreted as overly suggestive. Such messages have fueled speculation about the true nature of their relationship, with some netizens suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun’s behavior bordered on inappropriate for a man in his 30s messaging a teenager.

Amid speculation about whether the messages had been fabricated, some netizens took it upon themselves to compare the chat timestamps with publicly available images of Kim Sae Ron from the same time period.

One key finding was related to a selfie allegedly sent by Kim Sae Ron to Kim Soo Hyun on April 13, 2018, at 10:56 AM. Observers compared this image to press photos taken at an event later that same day, noting that her hairstyle, makeup, and outfit matched perfectly. This discovery suggests that the chat logs align with real-life events, strengthening claims that they have not been tampered with.

Another comparison involved a ‘finger heart’ photo Kim Sae Ron allegedly shared with Kim Soo Hyun. Netizens pointed out that her nail art matched a picture she later uploaded to Instagram on April 27, 2018. These visual similarities have been cited as evidence that the chat logs were not manipulated and that the conversations genuinely took place in real time.

Meanwhile, attorney Bu Ji Seok, representing Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family, earlier spoke to CBS No Cut News to clarify the authenticity of the messages. He acknowledged that the chat logs were formatted for presentation but firmly stated that they were not altered or fabricated. Bu Ji Seok emphasized that the original records exist and that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency is well aware of the legitimacy of these messages. However, the actor’s management has yet to make an official statement regarding the alleged chats.