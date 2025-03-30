Seo Ye Ji reveals having 'stress from misconceptions' about her real personality amid Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Seo Ye Ji recently opened up about the mental pressure she sustained following the intense scrutiny of fans and netizens. She talked about how it was a part and parcel of being a public figure and must be dealt with. The actress shared her thoughts on the March 30 episode of TV CHOSUN's variety show Huh Young Man's Food Travel, marking her return to the small screen after 8 years. However, her comeback period hasn't been peaceful, with her name being constantly linked to the Kim Soo Hyun scandal.

In the variety television show, Seo Ye Ji talked about dealing with the pressures of fame. She mentioned how her roles in dramas like Save Me (2017) and Lawless Lawyer (2018) created lasting misconceptions about her real-life personality, due to her convincing portrayals of complex, darker characters. She said, "I’ve been mistaken many times for the characters I play." She also mentioned being used to it after being a public figure for over a decade. "I’ve come to accept that the pressure comes with being I must endure how people perceive me," she stated.

Seo Ye Ji also shared her struggles with the emotional weight of mounting the intense public scrutiny she received due to the misapprehensions. She admitted, "Sometimes I receive a lot of stress from misconceptions that spread even when I’ve said nothing at all." Her candid revelations hold even more value as it came amid her being emroiled in controversies of being one of the "concubines" of Kim Soo Hyun, while he dated a minor Kim Sae Ron.

Seo Ye Ji, who romanced the actor in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, was also allegedly framed by her former agency GOLDMEDALIST on charges of school bullying, to prevent scandals of Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin Lee Sa Rang from coming to the forefront. Meanwhile, Seo Ye Ji took to her social media to mention her non-involvement with Kim Seo Hyun. Fans even speculated that her talks about suffering from stress in the variety show might be indicative of the ongoing scandal as well. However, keeping aside everything, fans were happy to finally see the Eve actress in a show for the first time since 2017, when she made a guest appearance on JTBC’s Knowing Bros.