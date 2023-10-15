SEVENTEEN unveils SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN tracklist: Surprise collaboration with Marshmello

SEVENTEEN is all set to make a comeback with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The album will be released on October 23 at 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. The much-awaited return of the boys after the success of FML is something all the fans are looking to. Here are the details of the tracklist unveiled.

SEVENTEEN releases SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN's tracklist

On October 15 (October 16 by Korean time), SEVENTEEN unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The album is scheduled to release on October 23. The tracklist revealed the title track for the album which is God Of Music. Most interestingly, it uncovered the surprise collaboration of the band with the American producer and DJ Marshmello. The song titled SOS was produced by him.

Fans eagerly look forward to this collaboration as it comes as a pleasant and unexpected surprise. The name of the main title track God Of Music is also garnering a lot of attention as the powerful name suggests as powerful a performance and choreography that has become synonymous with SEVENTEEN. For this album too, member Woozi played a big part as he participated in the writing and producing of each song. Members S.Coups, Mingyu, Wonwoo and Vernon, the rap unit, have also contributed to the lyrics of the tracks God Of Music, Diamond Days and Monster. Hoshi also added to the lyrics of Back 2 Back. Other songs included are Yawn, Headliner and God Of Music Instrumental Version which makes a total of 8 tracks.

SEVENTEEN breaks their previous pre-sales record SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Even before its release, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN is breaking all previous records of SEVENTEEN. According to YG PLUS, the group's upcoming album broke their previous pre-sales record with 4,673,069 pre-orders till October 12. Their previous album FML had garnered 4.64 million pre-orders. This just goes to show that the group's popularity and success are on the rise.

