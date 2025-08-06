SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi reacts to fan accepting his future relationship plans: ‘Find someone to love and marry…’

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi is currently 29 years old. While what many may consider an ideal age for marriage, the topic is particularly sensitive in the K-pop realm, where unreasonable people have led protests when their favorite stars get married or have a kid. The same appears to not be the case for Carats, the fandom of the 13-piece. While Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi’s real name), the singer, wishes to plan a family in the future, one fan has provided their full support and encouragement, much to the delight of the celebrity himself.

Hoshi’s fans want him to be happily married, and he’s thankful for them

About 9 months ago, the SEVENTEEN member made an appearance on comedian and TV personality Lee Young Jin’s personal YouTube channel for the pilot episode of his new series, Yongtarot. Right from the first episode, there was a positive response for the show, making many K-pop acts find their way onto the program, including the likes of actors Jung Hae In, Kim Sung Cheol, Go Min Si and Chae Soo Bin, as well as singers including G-Dragon, aespa’s Karina, EXO’s D.O. and Baekhyun, and most recently YoonA.

During Hoshi’s appearance, the star was particularly curious about his relationship possibilities, including, “When will I get married?”. Reacting to the surprise on the host’s face, he shared that in the future, he hoped there would come a time when he could take that step in his life. One statement made its way onto the internet and earned a lot of attention as the singer said, “If someday my fans could understand, I’d want to go on family trips with my wife.”

Recently, a fan shared their views on the clip sharing, “True carats want the best for the boys, if they are happy we are too, hope he find someone to love and marry, doesn’t matter when or who”, encapsulating the entire fandom’s feelings. To this, Hoshi replied to the comment expressing his gratitude, “Thank you (heart emojis).”

Meanwhile, Hoshi is all set to enlist for his military service on September 16, one day after Woozi.

