Kim Seon Ho's past controversy around girlfriend's abortion surfaces amid Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating row

Kim Seon Ho, known for his role in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, was once embroiled in a massive scandal regarding the ill-treatment of an ex-girlfriend. The issue has resurfaced amid allegations of Kim Soo Hyun's similar misdemeanor towards Kim Sae Ron since she was a minor. Fans are even debating whether Kim Soo Hyun will be able to recover from the allegations and change public opinion in his favor, drawing comparisons to Kim Seon Ho's situation.

In 2021, Kim Seon Ho faced backlash and temporarily halted his activities due to allegations that he had coerced his ex-girlfriend into having an abortion. However, an investigation by K-media Dispatch later revealed that the claims were unfounded. According to Dispatch, the actor ended the relationship after discovering that his girlfriend cheated on him. Following this clarification, Kim Seon Ho's career began to recover, with new film opportunities, an increase in his Instagram followers, and support from colleagues.

Although some criticism still lingers, Kim Seon Ho has been able to rebuild his career. Fans are currently weighing whether Kim Soo Hyun will be able to make a comeback like the Childe actor did. Kim Soo Hyun was accused of being involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron for a period of six years, starting in 2015, when she was a minor aged 15 and he was 27. He is also under fire for his alleged ignorance of the late actress' pleas for help when his co-owned agency suddenly demanded their lent 700 million KRW back.

Even though his agency denied all the allegations and accepted only the fact that the duo dated as adults, public opinion is highly against him. Even after taking all possible retaliatory steps, he is still paying heavy penalties. His show appearances are getting cancelled, brands are terminating contracts with him and even his upcoming projects are getting postponed.