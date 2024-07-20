7 cute-cheesy K-dramas that are a must on your guilty pleasure watchlist: Lovely Runner, Strong Girl Bong Soon, more

Cute-cheesy K-dramas have a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide. Despite their often predictable plotlines and cliched scenes, these dramas manage to captivate audiences with their charm and heartfelt moments. From accidental kisses to grand romantic gestures, these elements add a delightful cringe factor, making these shows irresistible.

Embracing the cheesiness, these dramas offer a comforting escape into a world where love is pure and passionate. Whether it's the over-the-top confessions or the sweet displays of affection, these guilty pleasure, K-dramas prove that sometimes, a little cheese is exactly what we need. Here are seven must-watch favorites for your list.

7 cute-cheesy K-dramas to add to your watchlist

1. Strong Girl Bong Soon

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Hyung Sik, Ji Soo

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Crime, thriller, action, rom-com, fantasy

Where to watch: Netflix

Strong Girl Bong Soon follows the delightful and action-packed life of Do Bong Soon, a woman with superhuman strength who dreams of a more delicate life. When she becomes a bodyguard for charming CEO Ahn Min Hyuk, their professional and personal lives intertwine amidst a series of kidnappings. As she helps catch the culprit and controls her powers, love and laughter bloom.

2. Touch Your Heart

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Yoo In Na

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Touch Your Heart tells the engaging story of top actress Oh Yoon Seo, who, after a scandal derails her career, takes a job as a secretary to elite lawyer Kwon Jung Rok to stage a comeback. As she navigates the world of law and reclaims her fame, sparks fly between the two, leading to an unexpected and charming romance.

3. Oh My Venus

Cast: So Ji Sub, Shin Min Ah

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Drama, fitness, rom-com

Where to watch: Netflix

Oh My Venus follows the heartwarming and humorous story of Kang Joo Eun, a once-beautiful lawyer now struggling with weight gain and self-esteem. After collapsing on a flight, she meets personal trainer Kim Young Ho, who becomes her unlikely ally in her weight loss journey. As they navigate transformations and personal challenges, their bond deepens, leading to an unexpected romance that heals both their hearts.

4. True Beauty

Cast: Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, Hwang In Yeop, Park Yoo Na, Kang Mi Na

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Coming of age, slice of life, rom-com

Where to watch: Netflix

True Beauty unfolds the captivating journey of Lim Ju Kyung, a high school student who hides her insecurities behind layers of flawless makeup. Transforming from an outcast into a "goddess" at her new school, Ju Kyung juggles friendships and romance with the cold but handsome Lee Su Ho and the charming Han Seo Jun. As her secret threatens to unravel, her high school life becomes a rollercoaster of drama and self-discovery.

5. Shooting Stars

Cast: Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Young Dae, Yoon Jong Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Jung Shin, Park So Jin

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Shooting Stars spins a delightful tale of romance and comedy centered on the turbulent relationship between top actor Gong Tae Sung and Oh Han Byul, the sharp-tongued PR head at Starforce Entertainment.

Their love-hate dynamic crackles with chemistry, revealing layers of both their complex pasts and hidden vulnerabilities. As they navigate the glitz and drama of showbiz, sparks inevitably fly.

6. What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Park Min Young

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim brings the perfect blend of romance and comedy. Vice-chairman Lee Young Joon is thrown for a loop when his skilled secretary, Kim Mi So, announces her resignation after nine years. Determined to keep her by his side, Young Joon embarks on a heartfelt mission to win her back, uncovering unexpected feelings and shared pasts along the way.

7. Lovely Runner

Cast: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Time-slip, fantasy, romance

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Lovely Runner follows Im Sol, a devoted fan whose life crumbles after idol Ryu Sun Jae's tragic death. Paralyzed and heartbroken, she gets a second chance when she wakes up 15 years in the past. Determined to rewrite their fates, Sol navigates this time-slip opportunity with hope, aiming to change both their destinies.

In conclusion, cute-cheesy K-dramas may lean into predictability and cliché, but their undeniable charm and warmth make them irresistible. These shows excel in delivering heartwarming moments and laugh-out-loud scenes, wrapping their audiences in a cozy blanket of romance and humor.

Whether it's through quirky characters or dramatic love confessions, these dramas provide a delightful escape from reality. With over-the-top scenarios and endearing storylines, they prove that sometimes, indulging in a bit of cheesy romance is exactly what we need. So, grab some snacks and settle in for a binge-worthy marathon of these seven guilty pleasures; each one is sure to leave you with a smile.

