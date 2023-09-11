Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang and Shin Jae Ha question themselves in posters for upcoming thriller drama

On September 11, Studio Genie dropped the character posters for EVILLIVE and they look extremely different from each other. It is a crime noir drama that tells the story of a lawyer who meets an inmate and his life gets changed forever. The lawyer starts questioning all the good and evil in the world. The drama will be premiering on October 14th.

Character posters from EVILLIVE starring Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang

The character poster for Shin Ha Kyun draws attention to the story of Han Dong Soo, a lawyer who crosses the line and turns into a villain. Han Dong Soo's dim eyes appeared through broken glasses and a face loaded with scars. Alongside this, the words on the poster 'anybody can turn into a villain' raises interest in how Han Dong Soo becomes a criminal. The black background of Kim Young Kwang's character poster reveals the evil character's force. Seo Do Young, played by Kim Young Kwang, is the second-in-command of a criminal organization and a former baseball player. The viewers get goosebumps from Seo Do Young's eyes, which shine brightly in the dark and resemble an eerie beast. "Aren't you tired of always losing?" was the message. It hints at Seo Do Young's ambition, bravery, and cruelty, it elevates the tension.

Shin Jae Ha’s character poster

Finally, Shin Jae Ha assumes the role of Han Beom Jae, Shin Ha Kyun's half-brother and becomes involved in a situation with his mature sibling. Shin Jae Ha is shown in the character poster crying while expressing fear and anxiety. He seemed shocked when he looked at the blood on his hands. Seeing Han Beom Jae saying, "I'm going to heck, right?" raises interest as to what sort of storm is approaching the two siblings. Han Beom Jae brings different cases to Han Dong Soo and soon realizes the latest case is the one that will get them in trouble. The posters show the viewers what kind of storyline these three main characters will be sharing. The drama has people excited as three amazing actors have taken on extremely complex roles.

