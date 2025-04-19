SHINee's Taemin reacts to 'upsetting' dating rumors with dancer No:ze after back hug photo leak: 'Learned to hold back...'

SHINee member Taemin was embroiled in dating speculations with dancer and acquaintance No:ze, since a photo of him allegedly backhugging her went viral on April 16. Two days later, on April 18, he opened up about the rumors for the first time, as reported by K-media Sports Kyunghyang. After his agency denied the speculation, he himself shared his thoughts regarding the issue on the fan communication platform Bubble.

Amid the ongoing buzz regarding the nature of the relationship between Taemin and No:ze, the K-pop star apologized to his fans for the unforeseen situation. He wrote on Bubble, “You've been having a hard time with everything that's been going on lately, right? I feel so sorry and apologetic because my fans love me so much.” The SHINee artist mentioned being unhappy about the surfacing of misleading details regarding his dating life.

He said, "It’s been really upsetting due to all the misunderstandings caused by fragmented information and seemingly convincing words." Taemin also revealed why he did not speak up sooner, even after being linked up with the Street Woman Fighter fame on numerous occasions. "I’ve thought a lot about how I could convey the truth. But as you probably know, even a single word can lead to more misunderstandings and more things to explain," he stated.

The artist also addressed the pertinent issue of people being more receptive to information that aligns with their desires, or expectations, rather than accepting facts. Regarding that, Taemin said, "Not everyone, but many people tend to want to hear the answer they prefer rather than the truth. So maybe that’s why, after going through various things since I was young, I’ve learned to hold back on speaking too much.”

He concluded by assuring fans of not disappointing them if they bestowed their love and faith in him. He mentioned, “What’s certain is that I hope you’ll continue to trust me like you always have. And in return for that trust, the love, and the sincerity you've given me, I’ll do my best to be someone who gives back. I’m always grateful, and I love you.”

