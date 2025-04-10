Single’s Inferno 4's Lee Si An reacts to hate over bed scene with Yuk Jun Seo: 'Ended up getting lot of...'

Singles Inferno 4 fame Lee Si An recently opened up about her bed scene with Yuk Jun Seo from the dating reality show. The particular sequence was one of the most talked about scenes among all four seasons of the show. She revealed not expecting it to generate that level of criticism on the April 9 episode of MBC’s Radio Star. During her appearance on the YouTube show, she also revealed her mother's reaction to the hate the infamous bed scene received.

Lee Si An was one of the most popular contestants of season 4 of the Netflix show Single's Inferno due to her visuals and her changing dynamics with three male contestants—Yuk Jun Seo, Kim Jeong Su and Jang Theo. Towards the end of the 12-episode show, she went to paradise with Yuk Jun Seo, where they cuddled to sleep under a blanket. Their shippers gushed over the act, while a lot of antis threw hurtful comments regarding how the intimacy seemed too much for a Korean reality show.

Regarding that, Lee Si An said, "The scene that got the most attention was when I spent the night with Yuk Jun Seo, lying on the same bed." She also mentioned what aspect piqued the viewers' curiosity and led to massive circulation of the clip online. According to her, "Everyone was curious about what we did since we weren’t doing anything under the blanket, and I even said I wanted to throw the blanket off." She considered nothing wrong with the act, instead thought it was wholesome, but received hate for it instead.

Lee Si An mentioned, "We just held hands and slept. I thought it was a sweet moment, but I ended up getting a lot of criticism." She also talked about her mother considering the issue no big deal, as it was in a reality TV show. Regarding that, the reality show contestant stated, "My mom said that getting hate was a sign the show was doing well. That’s totally the producer’s mindset." Recently, Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo talked about the bed scene in another MBC show, The Manager, revealing that they held hands below the sheets only because they wanted to be close to each other.

