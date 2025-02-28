Single’s Inferno 4's Lee Si An smartly DODGES question about relationship status with Yuk Jun Seo after show

Netflix’s hit reality dating show Single’s Inferno 4 has been making headlines ever since it captured the public’s attention. Even though the show has ended, some romances continue beyond the lights and cameras. Among the most talked-about pairings is of contestants Lee Si Ahn and Yook Jun Seo. However, it seems things have taken a turn for Lee Si Ahn. On February 28, she appeared as a guest on a YouTube channel for an installment titled A Day in Single’s Inferno Sian’s Life. And, when asked about Yook Jun Seo, she skillfully dodges the question.

Lee Si Ahn features in an episode of webtoon artist Kian84’s YouTube series, where he visits her house to learn more about her and her journey of giving up on her dream of becoming a K-pop idol. However, the conversation quickly shifts when Kian84 brings up Yook Jun Seo. At first, she avoids answering, but when Kian84 insists, “What happened to you and Yook Jun Seo?” she initially deflects and later responds, “He is a big fan of yours. He wanted me to relay that to you.”

Kian84, however, doesn’t give up easily and jokingly asks, “Yeah, I heard. But what about you two? He isn’t hiding in one of the rooms, is he?” Lee Si Ahn laughs at his remark but only gives a vague answer, saying, “We are all still really close, and we keep in touch often.”

For context, in Single’s Inferno 4, Lee Si Ahn and Yook Jun Seo choose each other and successfully escape the inferno together. After the show ends, rumors about their romance beyond the cameras start circulating on social media.

Advertisement

Fueling the speculation, Yook Jun Seo shares a monochrome image on Instagram featuring Lee Si Ahn, hinting at their real-life relationship. The post, uploaded on February 13, shows Lee Si Ahn wrapping her arms around Yook Jun Seo’s waist while smiling carefreely. Alongside the picture, he writes, "Like everyone else, I spend every day sincerely. I don’t know how often there will be moments where I can express my genuine feelings. I’m happy I can laugh and cry together! Thank you!! 2025.02.13."

Fans have been rooting for this pair throughout Single’s Inferno 4. But the biggest question remains—was their love real, or was it just for the cameras?