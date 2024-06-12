Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears to Lee Sung Kyung in Doctor Slump: 10 exciting cameo appearances by K-drama actors in 2024

Gong Yoo in Wonderland, Kim Go Eun in Dog Days, Song Joong Ki in Queen of Tears and many more global K-drama actors have made cameo appearances in the first half of 2024. This further raises excitement for Song Hye Kyo's appearance in All the Love You Wish For, Moon Ga Young's special appearance in Cashero and many more upcoming cameos in 2024. Here are the top 10 guest appearances by K-drama actors in 2024 till now.

Gong Yoo in Wonderland

Wonderland premiered on June 5 in South Korea. Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. It tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost. Goblin star Gong Yoo makes a cameo appearance in the film as Tang Wei's deceased husband.

Lee Sung Kyung in Doctor Slump

Lee Sung Kyung plays the role of Park Hyung Sik's ex-girlfriend back in high school. As adults, her character crosses paths with the two and she couldn't be happier to be reunited with her former romantic interest. This sparks jealousy between her and Park Shin Hye. The medical romantic comedy tells the story of two successful doctors who go through a slump due to some incidents and help each other heal.

Song Joong Ki and Oh Jung Se in Queen of Tears

Song Joong Ki appears as Kim Ji Won's divorce lawyer in Queen of Tears. He plays his character Vincenzo who is a mafia lawyer. On the other hand, Oh Jung Sung portrays Kim Soo Hyun's therapist and makes a hilarious appearance. Queen of Tears revolves around a married couple who try to rekindle their love for each other after a serious incident.

Lee Jong Suk in The Plot

Lee Jong Suk plays the role of Jjak Noon, who is a reliable teammate of the main character, played by Kang Dong Won. The film was released on May 29, 2024, in South Korea. It tells the story of a team that undertakes contract murders and makes them look like accidents. Kang Dng Won is the designer of the team who frames perfect plans for the murders.

Kim Go Eun Dog Days

Kim Go Eun made a special appearance in the film Dog Days. She plays the role of Lee Hyun Woo's girlfriend and also showcases her singing talent. The film hit the theatres on February 7 in South Korea. The story is set in a veterinary hospital and focuses on the relationship between pet and their owners.

GOT7's Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon in Chicken Nuggets

GOT7 member Jinyoung and Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon made guest appearances in the absurd comedy Chicken Nugget. Jinyoung took on the role of Yoo The Young who is the all-rounder younger brother of the villain. Jung Ho Yeon played the role of Ahn Jae Hong's former lover who is a food columnist.

Krystal Jung in The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

Krystal Jung was a part of the main cast in The Player Season 1. The actor returned for The Player 2: Master of Swindlers with her character Cha A Ryeong who was a part of the Players team in the series. The story revolves around people who are the best players in their fields. All of them have their specialities which are different from one another. They team up to fulfill their goal of getting money from the rich which they have gotten illegally.

Jung Kyung Ho Wedding Impossible

Jung Kyung Ho made a cameo appearance as a blind date partner for Bae Yoon Kyung's character. The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

Kim Tae Hee Welcome to Samdalri

Kim Tae Hee appears as herself in the drama and plays a pivotal part in the finale. The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon Flex X Cop

Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon become a part os a special investigation in the series. Flex X Cop revolves around the 3rd generation heir of a chaebol who due to circumstances gets involved in a case and joins the violent investigation team in the police. He is assigned to work under Detective Lee Kang Hyun who is a dedicated officer.