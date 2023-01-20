13 PHOTOS and VIDEOS that will take you inside R Madhavan's Mumbai home with a terrace garden

Bollywood actor and also a prominent South Indian star, R Madhavan is the Internet's forever crush. Even in his 50s, he can make the audience go gaga over him, be it on or off-screen. Maddy kickstarted his career in 2000 with Alaipayuthey, in Tamil and 2001 Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, in Hindi, and since then there has been no looking back. His last release Rocketry, a biopic on the life of aeronautical engineer Nambi Narayanan, has gone global and is eligible for Oscars 2023. Yes, Rocketry - The Nambi Effect has been listed in the Oscars' first contention list. While he is grabbing attention with his noteworthy performances in Bollywood and South, Madhavan equally manages to steal hearts with his Instagram posts. However, what grabs our attention is his sea-facing, terrace garden home in Mumbai. The photos and videos on his Instagram give us a tour inside R Madhavan’s Mumbai home that looks every bit traditional.

He lives in Mumbai with his wife Sarita Birje, son Vedaant, parents Saroja and Ranganathan and his dogs, and a pet bird, Ashley. Here's a peek inside R Madhavan's lavish house in Mumbai, courtesy Instagram. Living Room Maddy's house is a perfect blend of traditional and modern style. As you can see in the video, the furniture and set-up offer a stunning view and this space also features a Buddha figurine for a calm and peaceful ambience. From curtains, huge sofa sets, antique pieces, and paintings to dining table, everything gives a very homely vibe. Also, the living room also has a pool table, among many other eye-grabbing elements. The huge Tirupati Balaji frame behind the sofa is my personal favourite corner.



Terrace Balcony The Terrace Balcony of the living room is an extension of the kitchen garden. One can see in the video, the massive balcony has all different types of plants along with a marble Buddha figurine. Damn, can be a favourite spot to unwind. Don't you think? Loving every bit of this space.



Bedroom with a balcony Organic veggies are grown on Madhavan's bedroom balcony. Yes and this video below is proof. Clearly, he has made the best use of his extended balconies that offer more than a sweeping view of the city. His bedroom is all-white, and classic and a bed that looks every bit urban.



Pool area

Aesthetic looking bathroom His bathroom features white walls, a cabinet with panelled wood, glass shelves and large sliding doors.



Terrace The highlight of the house is a huge terrace that accentuates the area. There's a nice family sitting area on the terrace that gives a stunning Sealink view. A place at home that is perfect for intimate family gatherings and birthday parties.

