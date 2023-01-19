Dhanush's net worth, lavish Chennai home, personal life to 50 films and more

Dhanush is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the South film industry. He is one of the finest stars in the film industry, who is known not just for being an actor but also as a singer, producer, and lyricist. The star has impressed audiences not just in India but worldwide with his top-notch performances and songs. The actor's original name is Venkat Prabhu but he changed his stage name to Dhanush after being inspired by the fictional covert operation from Kuruthipunal. He made his entry in films at the age of 19 with his father Kasthuri Raja and brother Selvaraghavan's directorial Thulluvadho IIamai. Well, that was it, thereafter with many ups and downs, he finally rose like a true star and never looked back. In his journey of 2 decades, he has delivered many blockbuster films.

Dhanush is also one of the celebs in the South film industry, who maintains a very lowkey personal life. Although the actor is on social media, he very rarely shares glimpses of his personal life but whenever he does, he always manages to take the internet by storm. Well, it is well known that Dhanush is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, but did you know he owns a whopping net worth, a lavish home, posh cars, and expensive assets? Here, we give a list of Dhanush's personal and professional life that you should definitely check out. Dhanush’s net worth According to the latest reports, his net worth in 2022 is around Rs 160 crore. An official confirmation on the same is still awaited. According to reports, his monthly income is Rs 1 crore. Dhanush’s Pay per film Depending on the script, director, and other factors, he charges for the movie. However, several reports claim that for now Rs 15 crores is his last chargeable amount for any movie. Reportedly, the actor charged around Rs 12 to 15 crore for director Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam. Dhanush played a brief role in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man and it is said that the actor charged Rs 4 crore (approx) for the same, as per India Today.

Dhanush’s brand endorsements Dhanush is one celeb who doesn't endorse many brands. The estimated price of his brand endorsements is not known. His primary income is from his films and his production house, Wunderbar Films. Lavish house in Chennai Dhanush owns a lavish house reportedly worth Rs 25 crores in Poes Garden, Chennai. It is one of the poshest locations in Chennai, where the most popular personalities of Tamil Nadu resides. Dhanush's house is a big luxurious one with a lot of open space, greenery, wooden furniture, and minimalist colours. The well-decked house boasts a wide balcony, an exquisite living room, and a terrace garden.

Dhanush’s expensive cars With such a tremendous net worth, Dhanush owns numerous luxurious cars. The actor owns a Jaguar XE, a comfortable sedan worth, 45 Lakhs, a Ford Mustang that costs 75 Lakhs, he also has an Audi A8 that costs around 1.65 Crore. Other than these, the Atrangi Re star also has some of the most expensive vehicles including the Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth 3.40 Crores along with the most luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost for 7 Crores. Personal life Dhanush was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu. His father Kasthuri Raja is a Tamil film director and producer, and mother, Vijayalakshmi. He never wanted to become an actor. Initially, he wished to join hotel management and become a chef. However, his brother, director Selvaraghavan, pressured him to become an actor. Dhanush married Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's eldest daughter on 18 November 2004. They have two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively. After 14 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation on 17 January 2022 and reportedly got reconciled. But there’s no official confirmation about this. He is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and gave his two sons Shaivite's name.

Professional life Dhanush made his debut as an actor in a Tamil film titled Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002, a coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja, and brother Selvaraghavan. He achieved further success in Polladhavan (2007) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), both of which were critically acclaimed and commercially successful. He continued his success streak and impressed audiences with films Aadukalam, Maryam, Velailla Pattadhari, Anegan, Kodu, Vadachennai, Asuran, Thuruchitrambalam, Maari, Maari 2, Gray Mana, and the list goes on. He received good acclaim for his performance in Asuran, Vadachennai, Velailla Pattadhari and proved he is more than just an actor with his performances. He made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L. Rai's Raanjhanaa (2013). His performance as an obsessive one-sided lover in the film won him awards and applause. Soon, he repeated his second Hindi film Atrangi Re with the same director. Dhanush has won many prestigious awards under his name. In fact, he has bagged National Awards not once but four times. Two as actors for Aadukalam and Asuran and two as producers. Playback singer Dhanush was introduced as a playback singer in Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, by its composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and collaborated again with him in his brother Selvaraghavan's directorial, Pudhupettai. He sang further numbers in Selvaraghavan's films Aayirathil Oruvan and Mayakkam Enna In 2011. However, it was Dhanush's song "Why This Kolaveri Di", which got him fame as a singer. The song from the romantic psychological thriller film 3 became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube. Next up is his song "Rowdy Baby" from Maari 2, which took him a step higher as a singer. It became one of the most-viewed Indian songs of all time and the only South Indian video song to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.