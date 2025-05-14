4 Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week (May 12-May 18): The Door, Nesippaya to Jolly O Gymkhana

It’s that time of the week again! Cinema lovers, the wait for new movies on OTT is over. From comedy movies to rom-coms, this week’s digital line-up has some promising titles. Whether you missed them in theaters or just prefer a cozy binge, these films are all set to entertain you on screen. So grab your snacks, pick your spot, and dive into the world of Tamil movies from your living room.

Tamil movies releasing on OTT this week

1. Jolly O Gymkhana

Cast: Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Yogi Babu, Abirami

Where to watch: Aha Video X

Release date: May 15, 2025

Jolly O Gymkhana is a Tamil black comedy that was released on November 22, 2024. The film tells the story of Bhavani, whose family’s biryani hotel faces losses after a bypass cuts off customers. Trouble begins when an MLA refuses to pay for a large order, leading to violence. A mistaken payment meant for a contract killer changes everything.

2. The Door

Cast: Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman, Jaya Prakash

Where to watch: Simply South

Release date: May 16, 2025

If you like Tamil horror thrillers, then The Door is a must-watch. The story revolves around Mithra, an architect sent to a construction site after her father’s mysterious accident. As workers begin to die strangely, Mithra senses something supernatural. She discovers she’s a medium for two restless spirits—a mother and daughter wronged in the 1990s.

3. Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release date: May 16, 2025

Nesippaya is a Tamil romantic action thriller released on January 14, 2025. The film follows Arjun, who reconnects with his past love, Diya, after learning she’s been arrested for murder in Portugal. Determined to help, he digs deeper and uncovers a twisted plot involving her colleague Karthik and a conspiracy led by Varadharajan.

4. Ka.Mu - Ka.Pi

Cast: Vignesh Ravi, Saranya Ravichandran, TSK

Where to watch: Simply South

Release date: May 16, 2025

Ka.Mu - Ka.Pi is a Tamil romantic film about Anbu and Anu. They are colleagues who fall in love and elope to begin a new life together. But Anbu’s dream of becoming a filmmaker creates tension in their marriage. As their bond weakens, they stand on the edge of divorce.

