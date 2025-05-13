The Door OTT release date: When and where to watch Bhavana Menon's Tamil horror thriller film online

The Door is a Tamil horror thriller that hit the big screens on March 28, 2025. Directed by Jaiiddev, the film received mixed reviews and failed to perform at the box office. It has now landed an OTT deal, which could give it a second chance to connect with audiences on the small screen.

When and where to watch The Door

The Door will start streaming on Simply South App from May 16. Announcing on X, the OTT giant wrote, "#DOOR, streaming on Simply South from May 16 worldwide, excluding India."

Official trailer and plot of The Door

The Door follows the life of Mithra, an architect assigned to a construction site after her father’s suspicious accident. Upon arrival, she notices eerie incidents as workers keep dying under mysterious circumstances. Soon, Mithra begins to experience paranormal phenomenon.

She sees visions and hears voices, gradually realizing that she has become a medium for the spirits of a mother and daughter. These spirits were victims of a land-grab incident that occurred in the 1990s.

Digging into her father’s old documents, Mithra uncovers links between his past and the site’s violent history. She encounters several characters during her investigation, including a paranormal expert, corrupt former police officers, and unethical doctors. All of them are tied to the original crime. Eventually, the investigation points to Nandha Kumar, the antagonist hiding in plain sight. What happens next in the movie is for you to watch.

Cast and crew of The Door

The Door features Bhavana Menon, Ganesh Venkatraman, and Jaya Prakash in the lead roles. The film also stars Shivaranjani, Nandha Kumar, Sindhoory, Ramesh Arumugam, Girish, Pandy Ravi, Sangeetha, Roshni, Sithik, and Vinoliya in supporting roles. Directed by Jaiiddev, the movie is produced by Naveen Rajan and distributed by Sapphire Studios. The cinematography is handled by Gowtham G, while the music is composed by Varun Unni.

