7 BIG statements by Nayanthara about Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cross over of South-Hindi cinema

Nayanthara is currently basking the good response to her horror film Connect, which released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The actress is delighted with the response to the film. "Connect is a theatre experience and the audience is loving the thrill of watching a horror film on the big screen", she said in an interview with PTI. Nayanthara, who has always managed to shine with her films and performances, has recently spoken about many things including Connect Hindi release, her Bollywood debut, and more in a recent virtual interview with PTI. The actress' 2023 promises to be bigger and better as she is set to make her Bollywood debut as well.

Cross over and pan Indian movies Nayanthara opened up about why they decided to release Connect in Hindi and said, "it's a huge change that's happening, the cross over and pan Indian movies that are happening and it's not about small film or big film or it is made to be a pan Indian, audiences from everywhere, North and South, they are just accepting good films. Audiences want to watch good content now and we felt Connect would be a really nice film for Hindi audiences to watch in theaters. And we felt Connect is not state-specific, it would Connect audiences anywhere." 20 years as an actress in the film industry Nayanthara called her 20-year journey in the film industry 'nice'. The lady superstar said, "whatever mistakes, good phases, and bad phases, it's all nice now. It's all learning in life. Surviving so long in the industry is not so easy but audiences and everyone have been kind to me. I feel very blessed."

First Hindi release After being a successful superstar in the South, Nayanthara is set to forge in Bollywood with her upcoming film Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. And her recent film Connect also released in Hindi. Speaking about the same, she said, "Because there's a huge change in the industry. There are really some good Hindi movies working in South and South movies that are working excellently in the Country, so the whole change has given me confidence. This would probably work in other states as well." Connect is very special for Nayanthara fans as the actress is all set for her Hindi debut with the Hindi dubbed version of the film. The film marks her second collab with the director Ashwin Saravanan after Maya and is produced by her husband Vignesh Shivan.

All time favourite Hindi movie- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai When the interviewer asked Nayanthara how she begins her day in Hindi, the actress replied speaking the language fluently, and said, "Shuruwaat kaise hoti hai. Shahid thodi boring lage but pooja. Shuruwaat hamesha pooja se hi hoti hai" (Beginning how does it happen. Might sound boring but with pooja. I begin my day with pooja and prayer.) She continued in Hindi further and said she has watched a lot of Hindi films. She said in Hindi, "I think I watched many Hindi films. If you tell me a name of a Hindi movie, i think have surely watched it. There is a lot of favourite. My all-time favourites are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. I watch movies depending on my mood but I'm sad, and happy I kind of like to watch my all-time favourite Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan Nayanthara was on point with her Hindi fluency. It didn't feel like she was speaking for the first time. So plunging to that, she was asked why she didn't consider doing a full-fledged Hindi movie before, and the actress said 'there's a right time for everything' (in Hindi with a smile). "It is just that I didn’t get the opportunity to do a full-fledged Hindi film or a proper dubbed Hindi film. Also, the situations were quite different earlier. Today, it has changed and we have to move according to the situation," she added. The Lady Superstar also hinted that going forward there is a chance of more Hindi movies. The actress is currently busy shooting for her Bollywood debut film Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee. The film has created quite a buzz and reportedly stars Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay as well.

