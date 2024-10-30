Aavesham fame music director Sushin Shyam ties the knot with Uthara Krishnan; Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in attendance

In a delighted turn of events, award-winning music director Sushin Shyam has tied the knot to playback singer Uthara Krishnan. Yes, that’s right! The adorable couple exchanged wedding vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of their close ones. The pictures of Sushin Shyam and his wife Uthara Krishnan from their special day have been taken over the Internet. Check out the pictures below!

The heartwarming pictures reflect the intimacy of the beautiful low-key event where the bride and groom seem to be living the best day of their lives to the fullest. Sushin Shyam and Uthara Krishnan’s marriage was also attended by Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim. Pictures of them posing with the newlyweds have also surfaced online.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pushpa actor has worked with Sushin Shyam in Aavesham. The young and talented music director had composed a total of 9 songs in the film. Moreover, the duo once again collaborated recently for Bougainvillea, a Malayalam psychological crime thriller.

It is sweet to see Fahadh Faasil take some time off from his hectic schedule and bless the newlyweds for their happy lives ahead. As per a report in News18 Malayalam, actor Jayaram and his family, screenwriter Shyam Pushkar, and music director Deepak Dev also attended the wedding. It is worth mentioning that it was during Jayaram's daughter Malavika's wedding that Sushin Shyam introduced his partner Uthara to his fans.

Talking about the looks, Sushin Shyam had opted for a traditional veshti and paired it with a beige short kurta. On the other hand, his wife Uthara Krishnan looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful traditional saree. To complete her look, the bride kept her makeup subtle and accessorized her fit with minimal jewelry. Needless to say, Sushin Shyam and Uthara Krishnan complimented each other in the best possible way and looked like a match made in heaven. On the work front, Sushin's latest work was witnessed in Fahadh Faasil, Jyotirmayee, and Kunchacko Boban in Amal Neerad's directorial Bougainvillea.

Pinkvilla wishes the lovely couple Sushin and Uthara a happy married life ahead!

