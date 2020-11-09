Adipurush: Prabhas' fan made first look leaves director Om Raut impressed; Take a look
Prabhas' Adipurush is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. As earlier we exclusively revealed, director Om Raut is planning to design Adipurush as one of the biggest Indian films ever made. He will be seen introducing never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, a fan-made poster of Prabhas has gone viral on social.
This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral.#Adipurush #Prabhas https://t.co/8Gqzy5cQBO
— Om Raut (@omraut) November 9, 2020
Meanwhile, Prabhas recently wrapped up Europe schedule of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and has returned to Hyderabad for the next schedule. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. It is scheduled to release next year in all the languages.
