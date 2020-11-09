Adipurush: Prabhas' fan made first look leaves director Om Raut impressed; Take a look

Prabhas can be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Rama and the creativity level will surely leave you stunned.

Prabhas' Adipurush is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. As earlier we exclusively revealed, director Om Raut is planning to design Adipurush as one of the biggest Indian films ever made. He will be seen introducing never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Adipurush also stars and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, a fan-made poster of Prabhas has gone viral on social.

In the first look fan-made poster, Prabhas can be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Rama and the creativity level will surely leave you stunned. Director Om Raut also took to Twitter and commented, "This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral .#Adipurush #Prabhas." Meanwhile, when we spoke to Om Raut, he revealed to us, "I had done research on this in the past. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise for me. As a writer, I could be in my place and plan this whole project. There was this script that I had on my mind and that's how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now."

This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral.#Adipurush #Prabhas https://t.co/8Gqzy5cQBO — Om Raut (@omraut) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently wrapped up Europe schedule of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and has returned to Hyderabad for the next schedule. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. It is scheduled to release next year in all the languages.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×