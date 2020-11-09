  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Adipurush: Prabhas' fan made first look leaves director Om Raut impressed; Take a look

Prabhas can be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Rama and the creativity level will surely leave you stunned.
20188 reads Mumbai
Adipurush fan made poster Adipurush: Prabhas' fan made first look leaves director Om Raut impressed; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prabhas' Adipurush is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. As earlier we exclusively revealed, director Om Raut is planning to design Adipurush as one of the biggest Indian films ever made. He will be seen introducing never before filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. Meanwhile, a fan-made poster of Prabhas has gone viral on social. 

In the first look fan-made poster, Prabhas can be seen in an intense avatar as Lord Rama and the creativity level will surely leave you stunned. Director Om Raut also took to Twitter and commented, "This is stunning. More power to you @PrabhasCentral .#Adipurush #Prabhas." Meanwhile, when we spoke to Om Raut, he revealed to us, "I had done research on this in the past. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise for me. As a writer, I could be in my place and plan this whole project. There was this script that I had on my mind and that's how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now." 

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently wrapped up Europe schedule of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam and has returned to Hyderabad for the next schedule. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. It is scheduled to release next year in all the languages. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Prabhas turns down Prashanth Neel's upcoming film to star in Om Raut's Adipurush?
Prabhas to learn archery to play Lord Ram in Adipurush; Director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose him for the role
Prabhas' next titled Adipurush; Fans go berserk as he teams up with Tanhaji director Om Raut & Bhushan Kumar
Prabhas starrer Adipurush to have THIS Bollywood actress opposite him?
Buzz: Ajay Devgn to play Lord Shiva in Prabhas and Om Raut's Adipurush?
Anushka Shetty denies starring in the upcoming film Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead: Report

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement