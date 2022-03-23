Aditi Rao Hydari shares basic skincare tips and a makeup product she cannot travel without; EXCLUSIVE

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the few actors who is blessed with good skin. We can't help but envy her beautiful, glowing skin that she takes care of with minimum stuff. The diva makes sure to take enough care of her skin by not using a lot of makeup on her off days. Aditi shares a few exclusive basic skincare tips and how she managed to hydrate it during the lockdown.

Aditi reveals she uses a lot of natural homemade oil, "I use a lot of natural homemade oil on my skin and hair. Whatever suits best to my skin. Besides, I make sure to remove my makeup first thing before going to bed. No matter how tired, I remove the makeup".

The Hey Sinamika actress further reveals that she avoids wearing makeup when not shooting or using very little when stepping out on off days. During the lockdown, she made sure to wash her face as many times possible to keep it hydrated and that helped to rejuvenate the facial skin.

Asked about one makeup product she cannot step out without, Aditi Rao Hydari was quick to reply, "an eyebrow kit". However, she is equally obsessed with lip tint that she uses as blush by dabbing a small amount on her cheeks.

Aditi Rao Hydari keeps treating us with mesmerising photos of herself. She loves keeping it natural and no-filter. And well, who wouldn't want to know her beauty secrets?