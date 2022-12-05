Adivi Sesh shares a 'HIT' pic with Nani, Vishwak Sen and Sailesh Kolanu; Hints to collab together

Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a pic with the heroes of the HIT franchise. He hinted at the collab of all heroes and wrote, "#HIT heroes shall come together soon. When @saileshkolanu ? #HIT2." The second installment in the Telugu action-thriller series HIT had a good first weekend at the box office. The Adivi Sesh starrer grossed Rs. 21 crores in India.

Take a look at Adivi Sesh's pic with HIT team here:

All about HIT 2

The action thriller is the sequel of 2019's film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen in the lead role. With the blockbuster response to the franchise, the third part, HIT 3 has been announced. The second part features Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sailesh Kolanu. HIT 3 has already been announced and producer Nani will play the role of a character named Arjun Sarkar.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film is written and directed by filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu. With Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady, the project also features Suhas, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, Maganti Srinath, and Srikanth Iyengar in prominent roles, along with the rest. The film is bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production house Wall Poster Cinema.

HIT 2 Hindi release

In the meantime, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Adivi Sesh opened up about the Hindi release of HIT: The Second Case, "We originally didn't plan to honestly, but for every poster, teaser, and tweet we put out, the angry people demanded the Hindi version. So we are going ahead and dubbing it in Hindi. We are finding the right time and will release it sometime in December."

