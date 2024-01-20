Ajith Kumar and Prashanth Neel to team up for an upcoming project?

Prashanth Neel has quickly become one of the most prominent and renowned filmmakers in the country. The director is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which was released on December 22nd, 2023.

The film ended with the promise of a sequel, titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, which is speculated to release in 2025. In the latest update, it has been reported by TOI that the KGF director is set to join hands with Ajith Kumar for an upcoming project. It was reported that the duo had indulged in initial talks about the project, which has gone quite well.

Ajith and Prashanth Neel’s collaboration

As per reports, the Thunivu actor initially had plans to collaborate with Prashanth Neel after KGF 1, in 2018. However, things didn't work out due to the filmmaker’s prior commitments. Nonetheless, the duo stayed in touch, and as per the latest report will be collaborating very soon on a project.

The timeline of the film remains uncertain, however, as both Ajith, as well as Prashanth Neel have several films lined up ahead of them.

On the workfront

Ajith Kumar is currently working on his next film, titled VidaaMuyarchi, which is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film features an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra as the female leads. Additionally, Arjun Sarja and Arjun Das are reported to be playing prominent roles as well.

The film has been banklrolled by K Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the film’s music. Further, Nirav Shah cranks the film’s camera while NB Srikanth takes care of its editing. After VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith is set to join hands with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran for a film tentatively titled AK63.

As for Prashanth Neel, he is next set to work on Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. The sequel is also set to feature Prabhas in the lead role, and have an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and many more. Additionally, the filmmaker has also signed a film with Jr. NTR, tentatively titled NTR31. Further, it is understood that Prashanth Neel is also set to direct the third part of the KGF franchise.