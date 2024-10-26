Allu Arjun gets relief in violation of model code of conduct case during general elections 2024; Andhra Pradesh HC to pronounce order on THIS date

In the latest development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed all its proceedings in connection to Allu Arjun's alleged violation of the code of conduct during recent general elections. The decision came on October 25 (Friday), and the court stated that it would pronounce the orders on November 6.

A Times Now report claimed that Allu Arjun's counsel, Y Nagi Reddy, stated that the actor's visit to Nandyal during the general elections was a personal affair, arguing that it had nothing to do with the political happenings. Further, as per the report, Allu Arjun should not be held liable for the crowd gathered outside Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy's residence.

Moreover, the counsel argued that there should not be any question regarding violating the model code of conduct when Allu Arjun's visit was unrelated to any political agenda. Following the arguments, the Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the matter for the pronouncement of judgment on November 6, refraining from taking any immediate legal action until then.

Recently, Allu Arjun moved to the High Court and filed a petition to quash the case against him for violating Section 144 and Police Act 30. The complaint was registered by Nandyal deputy tahsildar. In his complaint, he mentioned that the Pushpa actor had visited Nandyal without prior permission from the returning officer. Additionally, it was alleged that congregations of people without permission violate the model code of conduct issued by the authority.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's visit to Nandyal during the recent assembly elections (which coincided with general elections) to showcase his support for a candidate from a different party and not his uncle Pawan Kalyan, who was contesting from Pithapuram Assembly Constituency, had also grabbed the limelight. Several reports circulating on social media suggest that since then, there has been a significant rift between Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and their families.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Besides him, Sukumar's directorial will feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles from the first part. Pushpa 2, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, has now been changed to December 5.

