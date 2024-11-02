Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan to create magic once again with upcoming romance drama Aakasam Lo Oka Tara? Here’s what we know

Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan’s on-screen chemistry in the 2016 release Kali was much appreciated and loved by the audience. And now, it seems that the two actors are up for a reunion, as the latest buzz suggested that the actress has been roped in for a film starring Dulquer.

Well, as per strong rumors circulating all over the internet, Dulquer Salmaan’s next project, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a romantic drama to its core, is likely to feature none other than Sai Pallavi as its leading lady. While there is no official confirmation on the matter yet, it is believed that the Amaran actress is in her round of final talks with the makers regarding onboarding the movie.

If the reports are true, then the makers might be soon making an official announcement on locking their prime cast for the film. Moreover, the film is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year, 2024.

For the unversed, it was back on Dulquer’s 41st birthday on July 28 when the first announcement of the upcoming film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara was made by the makers and shared the first look of the same.

The poster showed a side-angle glimpse of Dulquer as he gazed up to the sky, reflecting a sense of aspiration. The background added a dramatic effect, suggesting the kind of storyline surrounding the film, encompassed in a rural setting.

Along with the poster, the makers also shared an intriguing caption, as they announced the title of the movie and wished Dulquer on his birthday as well. They wrote, “Sky is not the limit. Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. More updates will fly soon. AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan received much applause for his recent release, Lucky Baskhar, which has won positive responses from many. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi too enchanted everyone with her recent performance in Amaran.



