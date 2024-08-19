Amid reports of hospitalization due to respiratory issues, Mohanlal makes startling appearance, all hail and hearty

The latest buzz on Mohanlal’s health became a matter of headlines when a report back on August 18 claimed that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Kochi. The star reportedly complained of a high fever along with breathing issues, after which doctors advised him to avoid crowded places for five days.

Amid such buzz, Mohanlal made a surprising appearance recently, looking healthy.

In a viral video dropped on X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal is seen making an appearance at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) rehearsal camp. He sported a casual t-shirt and walked inside the venue while interacting with various people around him. He looked quite well-recovered and in the pink of his health.

Apart from his health scare, Mohanlal has also been staying in the spotlight for some time now, ever since his evergreen film Manichitrathazhu was re-released on the big screen. Rightfully, like its previous glory, this time too, the movie has been receiving a massive response at the box office 31 years after its original release.

Moreover, apart from being one of the thespians in the world of cinema, he is also known for his humble nature, and as a result, he is deeply respected by everyone.

For instance, back on August 12, 2024 Mohanlal shared a candid picture with actor Fahad Fasil. The duo gave each other a tight hug, and Fahad even gave a sweet peck to the Aaraatu actor.

For the unversed, Mohanlal has extensively worked with Fahad’s father and filmmaker, Fazil, in many of his films, and thereby, it seems the two of them share a great rapport with one another.

Coming to his work front, Mohanlal would be next seen in the film Barroz, where he would also mark his debut as a filmmaker. The film has been postponed and is now expected to release on October 3, 2024.

Besides that, he is also allegedly shooting for his film L360, which is being directed by Tharun Moorthy.

