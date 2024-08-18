Manorathangal Review: Mohanlal, Mammootty starrer anthology series is a rollercoaster ride with more lows than highs

Directors: Priyadarshan, Santhosh Sivan, Mahesh Narayanan, Jayaraj, Shyamprasad, Rathish Ambat, Ranjith, Aswathy V. Nair

Cast: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Indrajith Sukumaran, Biju Menon, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Aparna Balamurali, Ann Augustine, Siddique, Shanthi Krishna

Rating: 3/5

Manorathangal is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects from the Malayalam film industry this year. The anthology series, which marks the first of its kind in Malayalam, is based on the short stories by writer, director and Jnanpith Award laureate MT Vasudevan Nair.

Adding to the hype was the star-studded cast including the likes of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aparna Balamurali, Indrajith Sukumaran and many more, as well as directors like Priyadarshan, Ranjith, Mahesh Narayanan and others. The highly anticipated series premiered on Independence Day on Zee5. But does the series really live up to its hype? Let’s find out.

The Plot of Manorathangal

Manorathangal, as mentioned earlier, is an anthology series and comprises nine unrelated short films brought together by the common themes of longing, loneliness and the complex human behavior at large.

The series starts off with one of the most talked-about segments - Olavum Theeravum. The segment features Mohanlal and Durga Krishna in the lead roles, and has been helmed by Priyadarshan. Olavum Theeravum follows the love story between Baputty and Nabeesu, and the complexities which follow when a wealthier outsider Kunjali also expresses his love for Nabeesu.

Advertisement

The second episode in the segment was another highly anticipated one - the Mammootty starrer Kadugannawa: Oru Yathra Kurippu directed by Ranjith. The story revolves around a journalist, who after close to 50 years, goes to Sri Lanka in search of his step-sister, Leela.

The third segment in the anthology series was the Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Kazhcha helmed by Shyamprasad. The story follows Sudha, a woman in a troubled marriage, who expresses her desire to file for divorce to her family. However, faced by societal pressures and ostracization by her family, Sudha seeks advice from an older woman.

Biju Menon starrer Shilalikhitham is the fourth episode in the series, and is also the second episode directed by Priyadarshan. The story attempts to break the misconception that people in the countryside tend to be nicer than people in the cities, and establish the idea that human beings everywhere are gray.

Vilpana is the fifth episode in the series, helmed by MT Vasudevan Nair’s daughter Aswathy V. Nair. The film follows the story of a journalist Sunil Roy, and the events that follow once he encounters a mysterious woman Mrs. Parekh. The episode explores the complex human connections that form in a short time between strangers.

Advertisement

Fahadh Faasil starrer Sherlock helmed by Mahesh Narayanan is the next episode in the anthology series. The Malik actor portrays the role of Balu, a recovering alcoholic, who travels to the United States to visit his sister. In the US, he develops a complicated relationship with his sister’s cat, Sherlock.

Nedumudi Venu and Indrans starrer Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam helmed by Jayaraj is the seventh episode in the series. The episode, quite reminiscent of Japanese filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu’s movies, talks about the strained familial relationships, where Venu’s children hesitate to visit him, even when they get to know that he is on his deathbed.

Santhosh Sivan’s Abhayam Thedi Veendum, which features Siddique, Ishit Yamini and more is the penultimate episode in Manorathangal. The film follows the tale of a stranger who moves into a rented house in a village. As he grows increasingly attached to the place, he is constantly reminded by the villagers that he is just a tenant and can be evicted by the owner at any given time.

Advertisement

The final episode in the anthology series is Indrajith Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Ann Augustine starrer Kadalkkattu, helmed by Rathish Ambady. The film follows the life of a successful businessman, who has a family in the village, and a mistress in the city. However, his life takes a turn and he is forced to face the consequences of his actions.

What works in Manorathangal

Having a star-studded cast and crew, it goes without saying that all episodes of Manorathangal had a brilliant technical side. The cinematography in all episodes undoubtedly stood out, with Sujith Vassudev and Prasanth Raveendran’s work in the Mammootty starrer Kadugannawa Oru Yathra being one of the best.

Similar to the cinematography, the music used all throughout the series stands out as well. The music perfectly complements the theme that each story focuses on, and to an extent, uplifts the anthology series as well.

However, when talked about each individual episode, three particular ones stood out more than the rest. The Mammootty starrer Kadugannawa, Oru Yathra Kurippu, Fahadh Faasil’s Sherlock and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Kazhcha. These three episodes, in particular, managed to take the story, in its true essence, and make it suitable for the contemporary audience.

Advertisement

In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to mention that the audience are likely to get a glimpse of the vintage Ranjith while watching Kadugannawa, Oru Yathra Kurippu. The audience are also left wishing that all three segments ran longer.

Lastly, the introduction to each episode by Kamal Haasan was a fine little touch by the makers. The legendary actor gives a rudimentary introduction to each episode, quite like a blurb in a book. The emotions as well as the personalized manner in which the actor delivers it eases the audience into each episode, knowing what to expect from it.

What does not work in Manorathangal

The biggest antagonist in Manorathangal is undoubtedly the screenplay and its treatment. The works of MT Vasudevan Nair are undoubtedly timeless classics, which delve into the most complex of human emotions.

While the episodes have managed to do justice in terms of the complexity of themes and emotions, it fails to connect to the audience at large. The disconnect seems to originate right from the dialogues. In several parts of the series, the dialogues feel written, and not as if something that the characters were saying.

Furthermore, when it comes to Mohanlal’s segment, Olavum Theeravum, while the performances stand out, the film as a whole fails to hit the mark. The film, which is based on a 1957 short story, also serves as a remake of a 1970 film by the same name. However, the excitement fizzles out as even after 54 years everything feels just the same. Additionally, the age difference between Mohanlal’s Baputty and Durga Krishna’s Nabeesu can be quite irksome as well.

Advertisement

The same can be said about the Santhosh Sivan directorial Abhayam Thedi Veendum, which features Siddique in the lead. The poignant segment somehow falls short in most aspects, apart from performance. The film seems to be all over the place, and lacks a logical narrative frame as well. Other episodes like Vilpana, Kadalkkattu and Shilalikhitham suffer from similar issues as well.

The performances in Manorathangal

The performances in Manorathangal unarguably act as the saving grace of the anthology short film. The actors in the series known to be pioneers in the industry delivered top notch performances. The performances by Indrans and Nedumudi Venu in Swargam Thurakkunna Samayam, as well as that by Mammootty in Kadugannawa, Oru Yathra Kurippu deserve special mention as well.

Fahadh Faasil as Balu steals the show managing to successfully translate his complex relationship with a cat on screen. Parvathy Thiruvothu’s performance as Sudha in Kaazhcha helped bring depth to the entire story as well. Other actors like Mohanlal, Indrajith Sukumaran, Aparna Balamurali, Ann Augustine and many more deserve a special mention as well.

Verdict of Manorathangal

As mentioned earlier, Manorathangal is one of the most anticipated works in the Malayalam film industry. While the anthology series falls short on several accounts, considering it is the first attempt for such a project, it is quite commendable. Furthermore, numerous episodes stand out in terms of the performances and technical aspects, making it an enjoyable watch for the audience.

While there are downsides for Manorathangal, and to a large extent the lows outnumber the highs, it is safe to say that there is no other work in the Malayalam industry in recent times that has explored the complex human relations as well as Manorathangal has. The series also has the potential to start conversations among family and peers, and hence deserves to be watched as an audience as well.

ALSO READ: Vetrimaaran shares insights on what he thinks about Dhanush’ direction in Raayan; Spills the beans on Vada Chennai 2