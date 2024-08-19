Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Suriya’s Kanguva to lock horns at box office; Two-way competition gets bigger this Diwali

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Suriya’s Kanguva are undeniably two of the most anticipated Kollywood films releasing in 2024, for separate reasons. Rajinikanth is in prime form after a smashing hit with Jailer and Kanguva marks Suriya’s much-awaited first Pan-Indian entry.

A month ago, the makers of Kanguva marked the release date as October 10th, 2024, stirring up excitement among fans. After a barren few weeks with no updates, the announcement came as a relief for Suriya fans. More recently, the film’s trailer which was released a week ago, further sparked excitement among film lovers.

Just today, the makers of Vettaiyan, Lyca Productions have also announced October 10th, 2024 as the release date for their multistarrer, headed by Superstar Rajinikanth. Although the official announcement came today, it had been reported long ago that Vettaiyan was set to arrive on this date.

While this clash between the two superstars certainly sounds exciting, many have pointed out that a separate release date will benefit both films. Others have also pointed out that the producers should have a discussion and reconsider their decision to arrive on the same date.

Box office clashes aren’t a thing of rarity. These box office clashes have often helped actors boost their movie revenue through word of mouth.

The most iconic box office rivalry in Indian cinema is between Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith, who often have releases on the same date and still end up raking in massive numbers. The most recent examples are Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu, released for 2023 Pongal.

However, at this time, nothing can be said with certainty. At the end of the day, if both films promise engaging content, there will be an audience.

What do you think of this clash between Suriya’s Kanguva and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan? Should they opt for different release dates or will this decision work in their favor? Let us know your thoughts.

