Arjun Sarja’s younger daughter Anjana gets engaged to long-term boyfriend; drops dreamy PICS from ceremony at Lake Como

Actor Arjun Sarja couldn’t be any happier as he joined in the engagement ceremony of his younger daughter, Anjana Arjun. The latter, who’s an entrepreneur by profession, exchanged rings with her beau, Isaiah, at Lake Como in Italy.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anjana dropped dreamy pictures from her surreal engagement ceremony, surrounded by close friends and her family members. Her boyfriend of 13 years, Isaiah, got down on his knees and proposed to her. And the two of them looked picture-perfect!

Interestingly, Anjana and her fiancé chose to twin in hues of beige, white and pink during their special moment, while the rest of their family members happily joined them while wearing gray tones.

In one of the pictures, Anjana was seen flaunting the big diamond ring on her finger, dressed in a pretty pink gown. Another picture featured the lovebirds taking a stroll amid a beautiful arcade of flowers.

Arjun Sarja was also seen joining his daughter’s big day, along with his wife, Niveditha. Meanwhile, his elder daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, also attended the surreal moment along with her husband, Umapathy Ramaiah.

Sharing the photos, Anjana wrote, “Of course, yes #13yearslater.”

Arjun Sarja’s elder daughter, Aishwarya Arjun, got married to Umapathy Ramaiah back in June 2024. They had an intimate yet traditional ceremony at the Yoga Anjaneyar Temple in Chennai.

The two had met on the sets of the Tamil reality show Survivor Tamil, which was hosted by Arjun Sarja himself.

Coming back to Anjana, the star-daughter is quite a social butterfly and has an active presence on Instagram. While she never misses sharing pictures from her life online, this has been the first time that she revealed being in a relationship by announcing her engagement.

Moreover, it seems Anjana Arjun has refrained from revealing any details about her beau, Isaiah.

Congratulations, Anjana Arjun!

