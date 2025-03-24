Aghathiyaa OTT Release: When and where to watch Jiiva, Arjun Sarja and Raashii Khanna’s Tamil historical horror film online
The Tamil historical horror film Aghathiyaa is set for its OTT release. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.
The 2025 Tamil historical horror film Aghathiyaa was released in cinemas on February 28. It received mixed responses at the box office, with criticism for its overused screenplay and a plot that lost depth midway. Now, the film is set for a second chance with its OTT release.
When and where to watch Aghathiyaa
Aghathiyaa, starring Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna, will be streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT starting March 28. The official announcement was shared on their X handle, saying, "An angel and a devil are on their way to meet you all this March 28th! Aghathiyaa streaming from March 28 on Sun NXT."
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Aghathiyaa
The plot of the Tamil historical horror flick revolves around the story of a young art director and his fiancée who get trapped inside a haunted mansion, leading them to uncover deeply buried secrets dating back to the 1940s.
While the duo initially arrives at the place to turn it into a profitable deal for a changeover, they stumble upon some chilling truths and horrors once they open its doors for a tourist attraction.
However, what the couple fails to realize is the strength and power of its previous occupant, which still lingers across the mansion, proving its presence even after so many decades.
Cast and crew of Aghathiyaa
The main star cast of Aghathiyaa includes Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna. Other notable actors in the movie are Edward Sonnenblick, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Rohini, Abhirami, and more.
The movie is written and directed by Pa Vijay, produced by Ishari K. Ganesh, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
