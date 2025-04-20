Baashha on OTT: Here's where you can watch Rajinikanth's cult classic film as it returns to big screens after 30 years

Baashha is one of Rajinikanth's most iconic action films that originally hit the big screens back in 1995. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie enjoyed an impressive theatrical run of nearly over a year. With its re-release set for April 25, here's where you can watch this Tamil action classic online.

Where to watch Baashha

Rajinikanth-starrer Baashha is currently streaming on JioHotstar. Those who wish to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it online on this platform. It is also available for rent on YouTube.

Official trailer and plot of Baashha

The story of Baashha revolves around Manikam, an auto driver in Madras who lives with his family and avoids violence for their sake. When his brother Shiva becomes a police officer, Manikam's mysterious past begins to unravel. After protecting his sister from a gangster named Indiran, Manikam's fierce side emerges and shocks his family.

A flashback reveals that Manikam was once Manik Baashha, a powerful gangster in Bombay who sought revenge against crime lord Mark Antony for killing his friend and father. After faking his death, Baashha started a new life in Madras. Trouble returns when Antony escapes prison and kidnaps Manikam’s family. What happens in the climax scene of the movie is for you to watch now.

Cast and crew of Baashha

Baashha stars Rajinikanth in the lead role as Manikam and as the feared gangster Manik Baashha. The film also features Nagma as Priya, his love interest, and Raghuvaran as the ruthless crime lord Mark Antony. Other notable cast members include Shashi Kumar as Shiva, Manikam's brother; Devan as Kesavan, Priya’s father; and Anandaraj as the villainous Indiran.

Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film's screenplay and dialogue were written by the director and Balakumaran, respectively. The movie also stars Vijayakumar, Charan Raj, and Kitty in pivotal roles, with a memorable performance by Janagaraj as Gurumurthy.

