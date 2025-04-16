Bharat Ane Nenu on OTT: Where to watch Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani's political action film online as it gears up for re-release after 7 years

Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political action film that hit the big screens in 2018. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie became a success thanks to the performances of Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani. As the film is set to re-release on April 26, let’s find out where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu is currently streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. Those who want to enjoy this movie from the comfort of their homes can watch it on any of these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Bharat Ane Nenu

The story of Bharat Ane Nenu revolves around Bharath Ram, a highly educated and principled young man who unexpectedly becomes the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh after his father's sudden death. Raised with strong values, Bharath returns from London and is thrust into the chaos of politics.

Despite initial resistance, he takes charge, determined to bring change by enforcing discipline, combating corruption, and restoring public trust. Along the way, he falls in love with Vasumathi and faces betrayals from within his party, especially from his uncle Varadarajulu. As political tensions rise and personal relationships are tested, Bharath must understand the conspiracies and challenges to uphold his ideals. What happens next is for you to watch.

Cast and crew of Bharat Ane Nenu

Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, Bharat Ane Nenu features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Shankar, Jeeva, Sithara, Rajitha, Prithviraj, Benarjee, Brahmaji, Ajay Kumar, Devraj, and Yashpal Sharma.

The film is helmed by director Koratala Siva, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and S. Thirunavukkarasu, while editing is done by Sreekar Prasad. Suresh Selvarajan takes charge of production design, and the lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The movie is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner.

