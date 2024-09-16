BIG UPDATE: Atlee teams up with Salman Khan; Allu Arjun is in talks with Trivikram Srinivas

Strong speculations have been doing the rounds lately that Allu Arjun will next be working with director Atlee Kumar for a big-budget Pan-India film. However, there is no truth to this. According to our sources, Allu Arjun is currently in discussions with Trivikram Srinivas.

"After Pushpa, AA is quite careful about choosing his films. Unfortunately, for multiple reasons, Allu Arjun decided to withdraw from Atlee’s project. Currently, he's in talks with Trivikram, which will mark their fourth collaboration, and it will be one of the most expensive films," reveals a source close to the development.

AA is currently busy completing the shoot for Pushpa 2. He will begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas only after the release of Sukumar's Pushpa 2. Sources confirm that both AA and Trivikram will hold several meetings to discuss the project. Apparently, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has given his verbal nod but has yet to sign on the dotted line.

Well, if the AA-Trivikram Srinivas project materializes, it will be another interesting collaboration to see what the director conjures up with the actor this time.

On the other hand, after Jawan, Atlee is busy with another mega project in the North. As earlier confirmed by Pinkvilla, he has teamed up with Salman Khan for his next directorial. After Sikandar, Salman Khan will start working on Atlee’s actioner, which is likely to be released in the second half of 2026. However, there's no official word regarding the same yet.

Additionally, the technical crew is already lined up to work on this highly anticipated yet-to-be-titled project. As of now, further details about the film have been kept under wraps.

