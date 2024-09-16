Did you know Allu Arjun once shared screen space with THIS legendary actor as child artist? Find out who he is here

Allu Arjun is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. Even though he rose to fame for his debut film Gangotri during the 2000s, not many are aware that he began his acting journey as a child artist. Yes, he once got the opportunity to work with the legendary actor Kamal Haasan.

Allu Arjun worked with Kamal Haasan in the 1986 film titled Swathi Muthyam. In the film, the Pushpa actor played the role of his grandson. Even though his role went unnoticed at the time, years later he gained recognition for the same. Also, this was the only film that brought together both Allu Arjun and Kamal Haasan. Meanwhile, Swathi Muthyam was a blockbuster film and even won the National Film Award and several other accolades.

This is not just the only film where Allu Arjun worked as a child artist. A year before Swathi Muthyam was released, he appeared as a child artist in the Chiranjeevi starrer Vijetha. The film was produced by his father Allu Aravind.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film was initially scheduled to release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. However, the production got delayed, and the film got pushed to December 6.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Both the actors will be reprising their respective roles in Pushpa 2.

Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava in the North region. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Therefore, fans are excited to see both of Rashmika's films competing against one another.

Allu Arjun will also be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for his next flick. It has also been rumored that Allu Arjun will be joining hands with Jawan fame Atlee for a new project. However, the reports of them doing a film together have not been confirmed yet.

