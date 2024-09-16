Fact Check: Is Suriya in talks to play the villain in Dhoom 4? Here's the TRUTH

The highly-anticipated fourth installment of Dhoom 4 is reportedly in its pre-production stage by Yash Raj Films. Reports suggest that Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji are actively working on this project with their team. However, social media has been abuzz with reports that actor Suriya is in talks with the makers to join the star-studded cast of Dhoom 4.

According to media reports, makers approached Suriya to play the lead antagonist in Dhoom 4. They also reported that negotiations are underway and an official announcement can be expected soon. However, to everyone's disappointment, it has been learned that these reports are not true and the actor is currently busy with his other projects including Suriya 44.

For the unversed, John Abraham, Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan played the villain in the earlier installments of Dhoom. It is yet to be announced who will portray the character of the villain in Dhoom 4.

Meanwhile, the Dhoom franchise recently completed 20 years and the makers were thrilled to announce the same with a celebratory post. They shared a video that highlighted all the key sequences from the franchise and wrote, "2004 - The year it all began...

Thrilling heists, edge-of-the-seat action, and an unforgettable album. Celebrating 20 years of this iconic blockbuster. #20YearsOfDhoom."

On the work front, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his period fantasy film Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film will feature Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist. He will be seen locking horns with Suriya on the big screen on October 10. Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, Kanguva will also feature Karthi and Disha Patani.

Not only this but Suriya will also be seen in Suriya 44. The film is directed by none other than Karthik Subbaraj. It was earlier announced that Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in this action flick. Meanwhile, the star cast of the film also includes Joju George, Jayaram and several others in prominent roles. Other details about Suriya 44 are still under wraps by the makers.

