Birthday Special: 'HIT machine' Adivi Sesh joins elite stars league, to announce 2 Pan-India films- EXCLUSIVE

There is no denying one equally needs luck with passion to succeed in the film industry. 'HIT machine' and currently one of the coolest stars on the block, Adivi Sesh has managed to prove it in every way. For the unversed, Adivi forayed into films as a lead actor and director in 2010 with Karma but has shot into the spotlight in the last few years, both on-screen and off. His last few films Goodachari, Major, and HIT 2 proved that he can pull off the power guy performance with ease and there's an inherent vulnerability to this man that his fans endear the most. "By god's grace, it has been a very good year. A lot of it has to do with the work ethic I have and my teams, who have made 2 back to back successful films this year. I'm one of the lucky few in Telugu cinema to have made 6 successful films in a row. So it's been beautiful and this year, to get that National recognition beyond the Telugu states is fantastic. We are looking forward to making Indian films sitting right in Hyderabad," said Adivi in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla on his 37th birthday.

I feel there is a lot of luck involved no matter how much hard work you put in Adivi Sesh, an outsider, has earned his stripes on the back of his own hard work and passion. He initially had a few flops but he continued to work hard to make a mark in the industry. "A lot is the testimony to the hard work we put in. A lot of actors think your work is done once your shoot wraps, and some actors think the work is done the day the film releases, but I feel my work is done 4 weeks after the film releases because that is usually when films stop playing in theatres. So from its inception, I intend to work hard and curate an idea until it reaches the audience and the best I can," said the unstoppable actor.