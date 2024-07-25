Ram Charan-Upasana clicked on London streets with Klin Kaara, Chiranjeevi and family; photo goes viral

Several A-listers from the Indian film industry are expected to attend the upcoming Paris Olympics. Alongside international stars, South Indian icons Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will also be present at the opening ceremony. Ahead of the event, a photo of the RRR star with his family is going viral on social media.

Ram Charan and family spotted in London

On Wednesday, Chiranjeevi announced that he and his family will be attending the Olympics ceremony by sharing an adorable family photo from London. The actor was seen strolling through Hyde Park with his wife Surekha, his son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela, and his granddaughter Klin Kaara.

Now, another family photo going viral shows Ram Charan, his wife, their daughter Klin Kaara, and their pet dog Rhyme enjoying a day out in London. Chiranjeevi and his wife are also present, making it a complete family outing.

The Olympics ceremony will showcase over 10,000 athletes, numerous prominent political figures, and thousands of performers, all uniting to celebrate the start of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi along with his wife and family will return to India later this weekend. Once back, the actor will resume his work on Vishwambhara, while Ram Charan will begin preparations for his next film, RC16.

Ram Charan's work front

On the professional side, Ram Charan is preparing for his next projects, including Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani and RC16 featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Game Changer is set for a grand theatrical release during Christmas. Producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations confirmed this at the pre-release event of Dhanush's Raayan. Initially planned for a Dussehra release, the film faced a slight production delay, leading to the new release date. However, an official announcement is still awaited for the film's release date.

