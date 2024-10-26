Thalapathy Vijay makes THIS request to his fans ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference

Amidst the excitement of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming movie Thalapathy 69, the superstar is gearing up for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s inaugural ceremony. The grand event is scheduled for October 27, 2024 (Sunday). Ahead of the TVK event, Thalapathy Vijay shared a note on his social media. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Leo actor urged fans and followers to take care of themselves to avoid any unfortunate incidents during the event. Check out Thalapathy Vijay’s post below!

Sharing the lengthy social media post in Tamil, Vijay wrote, “Because you and your safety are important to me in all aspects, so you all should be very careful about conference travel safety. I will attend the conference with your safety in mind and should also come with that in mind” (loosely translated).

Moreover, The GOAT actor asked everyone to avoid cycling to the venue and not to cause any unnecessary disturbance to the general public. Thalapathy Vijay further asked them to cooperate fully with volunteers and private security forces and make the event successful. He concluded his note by writing, “See you tomorrow (27-10-2024) at our conference. Let us perform a great political story. (loose translation from Tamil)”

For information, Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK party’s first state-level public conference will be held at V. Salai, Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. As per several media reports, Vijay is expected to pronounce the party’s ideology at the maiden conference. According to a report in The Week, the inaugural conference is expected to be attended by two to three lakh people from across Tamil Nadu and across the country.

For the uninformed, it was in August that Thalapathy Vijay launched the official flag and anthem for his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). During the past event, as quoted by ANI, the actor had said, “I know you all are waiting for our first state conference. I will announce it very soon, and preparations for the same are going on as of now.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Thalapathy Vijay was seen in Venkat Prabhu’s last directorial, The Greatest of All Time. Apart from him, the action spy thriller features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Premgi Amaren, Prashanth Thyagarajan, and others in crucial roles.

