Thudarum: Release date, runtime, full star cast, plot, and all you need to know about Mohanlal and Shobana’s crime drama
Thudarum is finally set to hit the big screens after multiple delays. Here’s everything you need to know about the film.
Thudarum is a much-anticipated film that marks Mohanlal reuniting with Shobana on screen after decades. The Malayalam crime drama has faced multiple delays, but it is finally slated to hit the big screens soon. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Thudarum release date and star cast
The much-awaited Malayalam crime drama Thudarum is set to release next week on April 25. After facing several delays, the film has been garnering significant attention.
Starring Mohanlal, Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Prabha, Prakash Varma, and Aravind, the film has a stellar cast. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the story is written by K.R. Sunil. Produced by Rejaputhra Visual Media, the film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Thudarum run time and certification
Mohanlal’s Thudarum has a total runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes. The upcoming crime drama has also received a CBFC rating of U/A.
Thudarum trailer and plot
The essence of Thudarum revolves around the life of an ordinary man working as a taxi driver and his deep connection with his car, which goes beyond just passion and love for driving.
Despite his ambassador car aging and showing signs of wear and tear, Shanmughan refuses to part with it, sometimes even choosing his car over his family and wife.
The climax unfolds when the car mysteriously disappears, leading Shanmughan on a thrilling journey to rescue it, pushing him to the limits of how far he will go for the one thing he loves dearly.
