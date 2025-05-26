Dacoit teaser: Anurag Kashyap returns after Maharaja with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in deadly game of love

Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie has been drawing significant attention, especially with the addition of Maharaja actor Anurag Kashyap to the cast. Now, the makers have released the teaser and it shows a "wicked fire between two exes."

The over one-minute teaser of Dacoit opens with Adivi Sesh’s voiceover, while Mrunal Thakur appears visibly upset and in tears. As she walks past the frame, Adivi says that whatever happened to her was wrong — everyone she trusted has betrayed her. He declares that he is coming, and nothing will be left behind. However, it soon becomes clear that his true intention is to destroy her life as this is a game of love and deceit.

The teaser also highlights Adivi’s intense side, while Anurag Kashyap makes a powerful impact with just his expressions. The G2 actor appears wicked, engaging in fierce combat with his opponents. This all jappens while a frightened Mrunal Thakur stands by his side.

Take a look at the teaser below:

Sharing the teaser, Adivi Sesh wrote on X, "Thagaletteydaaniki Osthunna! It’s gonna be a #DACOIT December #DacoitFire is out now!." He further announced that the movie will released in theaters worldwide on December 25, 2025.

Take a look at the post below:

Dacoit features a stellar cast including Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banners of S.S. Creations and Suniel Narang Production. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the story and screenplay have been crafted by Adivi Sesh in collaboration with the director himself.

Shruti Haasan was originally cast as the female lead opposite Adivi Sesh in Dacoit. A formal announcement was also made regarding her involvement. However, she later walked out of the project.

Reports indicate that her exit was due to creative disagreements with Adivi. According to India Today, Shruti was reportedly uneasy with the actor’s excessive involvement in the film’s creative process. This discomfort is said to have played a key role in her decision to step away from the project.

